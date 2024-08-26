UNIS Returns After 5 Months with CURIOUS: Curious Signals Their Uptrend

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The girl group UNIS is returning to the music scene with their first single album, CURIOUS.

Photo credit:F&F Entertainment

UNIS, the global girl group formed through the collaborative program Universe Ticket by SBS and F&F Entertainment, is comprised of eight members: four Koreans (Jin Hyeonju, Bang Yunha, Oh Yoona, and Lim Seowon), two Filipinas (Gehlee Dangca and Elisia), and two Japanese (Nana and Kotoko). With their remarkable skills honed from the Korean reality competition show Universe Ticket, UNIS is swiftly solidifying their position as the next major sensation in the world of K-pop, backed by a devoted fan base.

UNIS has attracted considerable attention for their unique and international member composition, setting them apart in today's K-pop landscape. Their official debut in March with the mini album WE UNIS and the debut track SUPERWOMAN set a new benchmark for rookie groups, earning them widespread acclaim and raising expectations for their upcoming projects.

UNIS returned on August 6, approximately five months after their debut with CURIOUS. The song showcases the group's remarkable confidence and lively experiences in the lives of young women. The album delves into the experience of being a young woman, focusing on self-discovery and the importance of "I" and "We," expressed through a range of emotions and sincere language.

CURIOUS includes three tracks that demonstrate the group's musical range. The title track, Curious, has a lively and fresh feel, reflecting the dynamic personalities of the eight members. Datin' Myself exudes an upbeat and playful energy, while Poppin captures the spirit of "our ideal party" by celebrating the happiness of being together.

UNIS has undergone a remarkable musical transformation with this album. When they debuted, they charmed K-pop fans with their kitschy and self-confidence. This time around, they're back with a darker, more powerful side and a bold ambition to heighten curiosity within the audience about UNIS.

The change is particularly evident in the title track, Curious, which contrasts with the trendy and catchy melody of Superwoman by incorporating intense electric guitar, bass, and drums to create a more dynamic sound.

UNIS embraces a fresh concept by transforming into eight Gen Z princesses. These princesses reflect distinct personalities and showcase the bold, self-assured, and determined aspects of UNIS, setting them apart from the traditional image of innocent, docile princesses.

Gen Z values individuality and personal stories, and UNIS has tapped into this by focusing on "self-expression and subjectivity." This concept is clearly demonstrated in the music video for their main track, Curious. The music video captures the digital-native sensibilities of Gen Z.

In the music video, the members explore their quest for identity by moving back and forth between a virtual world linked to social media and the real world. The use of kitschy objects further amplifies the Gen Z vibe, showcasing their confident self-expression.

CURIOUS is already making waves with their latest release. The dramatic shift from their debut album has garnered widespread praise from both the general public and K-pop enthusiasts.

Upon its release, CURIOUS climbed to the top of the iTunes charts in five countries—Germany, Qatar, Colombia, Finland, and the Philippines. The album also topped the iTunes charts in the U.S., Singapore, the U.K., Canada, France, Australia, Hong Kong SAR, and more, solidifying its global impact. Additionally, the album's initial sales exceeded 60,000 copies, a significant increase compared to their previous album, WE UNIS.

It is clear from this remarkable performance that UNIS is on a rising trajectory in the K-pop industry. In under a year since their debut, UNIS has consistently expanded and cemented their place in the fiercely competitive K-pop market. We are excited to witness their next steps.

SOURCE F&F Entertainment