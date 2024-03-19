Unishippers Ranked #1 in Shipping Services and Among the Top Overall Franchises

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unishippers, one of the nation's only full-service third-party logistics (3PL) providers, once again has been recognized as one of the top 500 franchises and number one in the Shipping Services category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks Unishippers as a top franchise for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

"Unishippers provides professionals with a franchise opportunity that gives them a work-life balance that is defined by them, along with unlimited earning potential in the growing logistics industry," Dustin Wesley, Senior Vice President of WWEX Group Partner Channel, said. "Our franchise model differentiates itself by going the extra mile, offering extensive and ongoing training, innovative technology, a world class carrier network and comprehensive shipping tools and resources that help them grow. It's a privilege to be recognized in the Entrepreneur rankings. It's a testament to our commitment to make Unishippers a premiere place for sales professionals to start a business."

For more than 30 years, Unishippers has been the trusted shipping advisor for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) across the country and offers a comprehensive portfolio of freight (LTL, FTL and specialty options) and small package services. Its 200+ franchises specialize in helping SMBs find affordable solutions for every shipping challenge — from evaluating and streamlining supply chains to selecting the right transportation type and everything in between.

Unishippers is part of WWEX Group alongside Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz. Combined, these three brands make up one of the largest, multi-modal 3PLs in the industry, providing shippers with top solutions, state-of-the art technology and shipping expertise to help them succeed.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Unishippers' position in the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About WWEX Group

The WWEX Group family of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 125,000+ customers across the country while helping move more than 48 million+ shipments per year. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with 2023 annual systemwide revenue exceeding $4.02 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.

