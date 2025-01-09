UnisLink Appoints Julie Klapstein and Christine Schuster to Board of Directors

New board members provide depth in technology-enabled healthcare services, revenue cycle management, and clinical practice

PHOENIX, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnisLink, a leading provider of full service revenue cycle management services, including value-based care software and services such as population health analytics, quality reporting, and risk analytics for physician practices, is proud to announce the addition of two healthcare industry veterans, Julie Klapstein and Christine Schuster, to UnisLink's Board of Directors. They will join the existing board which also includes independent board member Mark Talley, a revenue cycle management industry veteran.

"Julie Klapstein is an experienced operational executive in revenue cycle management and e-health solutions, while Christine Schuster brings decades of relevant healthcare experience and a deep understanding of our client base in clinical practice," said David Strand, CEO of UnisLink. "They bring highly complementary experiences which will be an invaluable resource to the executive leadership team at UnisLink as we continue to scale the business."

Julie Klapstein is a seasoned board member, advisor, and entrepreneur who has over 30 years of private and public company experience in the healthcare information technology and revenue cycle management sectors. She is the founding CEO of Availity, a healthcare IT company that optimizes the automated delivery of critical business and clinical information among healthcare stakeholders. Previously, Ms. Klapstein held executive roles at Phycom, Sunquest Information Systems, SMS, GTE Health Systems, and AT&T Information Systems. She has served or is currently serving on the boards of Amedisys, Aptarro, MultiPlan, NextGen, Oak Street Health, Omada, Revecore, and HCIM. Ms. Klapstein earned her bachelor's degree from Portland State University in Portland, Oregon .





in . Christine C. Schuster, a Registered Nurse, has served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Emerson Hospital, Inc. since 2005. Prior to Emerson, she was the CEO of Quincy Medical Center and Athol Memorial Hospital, and held executive leadership roles at Tenet Saint Vincent Healthcare System and New England Deaconess Hospital. She previously served as a healthcare management consultant with Coopers and Lybrand. Ms. Schuster is the past Chair of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association Board of Directors and co-founder and Chair of the Massachusetts Value Alliance, a purchasing collaborative comprised of nine healthcare systems in MA and CT. She was named to Boston Magazine's list of The Most Influential Bostonians for 2023 and 2024. For the past seven years, Emerson Health has been named to the Boston Globe/Women's Edge Top 100 Women-led Businesses. Becker's Hospital Review named her one of the Top 130 Hospital and System CEOs to Know. She is a frequent speaker at industry events on a wide variety of healthcare topics. Ms. Schuster received an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a BS in nursing from Boston University .

"UnisLink offers differentiated technology coupled with unparalleled customer service that positions the company extremely well to continue its aggressive growth trajectory," said Ms. Klapstein. "I am eager to leverage my experience to support UnisLink's operational strategy and commercial growth."

"Physician practices in every specialty are under immense financial and operational pressures," said Ms. Schuster. "UnisLink provides much-needed services in revenue cycle management with deep expertise to complement the clinical practice, ensuring that customers are compensated fairly and fully based on the patient services they provide. I am eager to join the Board, help support UnisLink's continued commercial success and endorse the value they add."

