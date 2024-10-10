Unison Awarded Navy CNIC NAF Contract Lifecycle Management Contract

News provided by

Unison

Oct 10, 2024, 08:08 ET

DULLES, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, a leading provider of AI-infused federal acquisition software, announced today its selection by the Navy's Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), to modernize its Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) capabilities. Under this new contract, Unison will implement its AI-powered PRISM solution to streamline and enhance CNIC's worldwide contract writing processes.

Unison's PRISM software will equip CNIC's acquisition professionals with comprehensive, cradle-to-grave procurement functionality. This includes managing planning, both funding and administrative requisitions, solicitations, commercial contract awards and modifications, and comprehensive reporting. Unison will deliver PRISM across CNIC's user base of approximately 3,600 professionals stationed globally.

"Unison is honored to partner with CNIC in delivering a modern, reliable, and proven contract writing solution," said Scott Carlson, General Manager of Defense and Intelligence at Unison. "Our PRISM system met all CNIC NAF day-one requirements out-of-the-box, with 91% of all program requirements fulfilled on day-one. This is reflective of Unison's ability to provide and execute robust, scalable solutions tailored to the unique needs of our federal government clients."

The deployment will include organizational change management strategies, end-user training, and a comprehensive train-the-trainer program to ensure smooth adoption and long-term success. Data migration services will also be provided to ensure that CNIC's existing data integrates seamlessly into the new system.

Unison recently finished its implementation of PRISM for Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) in just 12 months. Unison's proven track record distinguishes it in delivering quickly and effectively while meeting the high demands of federal government acquisition professionals.

About Unison:

Unison is committed to transforming the way governments work. As the leading provider of AI-infused software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, Unison provides government professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, generating greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. To learn more about Unison, please visit https://www.unisonglobal.com/.

SOURCE Unison

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Unison Opens New Hybrid Headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia

Unison Opens New Hybrid Headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia

Unison, the leading provider of AI-infused software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, is pleased to...

Unison Launches Innovative Equity Sharing Home Loan to Convert Home Equity Into Cash

Unison, the pioneer of equity sharing agreements, today announced the launch of the Unison Equity Sharing Home Loan, which enables homeowners to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics