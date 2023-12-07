Unison Becomes a Recommended Federal Grants Management Solution by The Grants Management Quality Service Management Office

Unison

07 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

DULLES, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison congratulates The Grants Management Quality Service Management Office (GM QSMO) for the launch of the Acquisition Gateway and Catalog of Market Research for acting to streamline and standardize the processes and requirements of the federal assistance and grants administration domain.

Unison, a leading provider of software and insights for government agencies and contractors worldwide, announces its inclusion by GM QSMO as one of seven recommended Federal Grants Management Solutions—an affirmation of Unison's likely ability to meet the IT needs of a Federal Awarding Agency.

GM QSMO's Acquisition Gateway and its new Catalog of Market Research marks a significant step in federal grants management modernization by simplifying the buying process and reducing the burden placed on Federal Awarding Agencies.

This recommendation allows Federal government agencies to easily explore Unison's PRISM Grants solution in detail, including a comprehensive demonstration and overview, available in the GM QSMO Acquisition Gateway and its Catalog of Market Research.

"GM QSMO's affirmation of Unison as a recommended grants solution provider marks a milestone for us in our ongoing commitment to enhancing government operations," said Greg Young, General Manager at Unison. "We're excited to bring our expertise in grants management to a wider federal audience, reinforcing our role in the modernization and efficiency of government grant processes."

For over four decades, Unison has established itself as a leader in the federal government acquisition space with its PRISM software. PRISM Grants, a dedicated solution within the PRISM system, is offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) moderate platform. Designed to meet the intricate needs of federal grant-making agencies, PRISM Grants combines comprehensive functionality with a track record of reliable performance.

One of the critical features of PRISM Grants is its capability for seamless integration with existing business systems of client organizations, thereby ensuring operational continuity and efficiency.

Unison's inclusion as a recommended provider by the GM QSMO is a testament to its expertise in developing solutions that streamline government operations and enhance efficiency and transparency.

About Unison

Unison is committed to transforming the way governments work. As the leading provider of software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, Unison provides government professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, generating greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. To learn more about Unison, please visit https://www.unisonglobal.com/

SOURCE Unison

