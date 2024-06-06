Unison Brings Generative AI to its Acquisition Management System with PRISM Ally

PRISM Ally Enhances Federal Contracting with Generative AI Built for Acquisition Professionals

STERLING, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of federal acquisition software, announced today the launch of PRISM Ally. This generative AI tool, designed to simplify and enhance federal acquisition professionals' day-to-day tasks, is integrated into Unison's PRISM acquisition management system as a standard feature for no additional cost.

PRISM Ally Enriches Decision-Making in Federal Contracting

PRISM Ally uses generative AI to provide fast, credible answers to contracting questions, drawing only from definitive regulatory sources such as the FAR, DFARS, Agency Supplementals, and proprietary content from Unison's Virtual Acquisition Office (VAO). The AI application lets users quickly summarize information and gather insights to receive trusted, cited responses within a conversational interface.

Infusing AI into Every Aspect of the Acquisition Lifecycle

PRISM Ally marks a significant step forward for federal acquisition professionals to leverage AI reliably across multiple facets of the acquisition process. Unison's suite of AI-centric acquisition tools streamlines document creation, workflow automation, and regulatory compliance, ensuring federal contracting professionals can focus on mission-critical tasks without being bogged down by administrative burdens.

Reid Jackson, CEO of Unison, stated, "The addition of PRISM Ally is the latest example of our commitment to continuously applying technical innovations across our suite of solutions." Jackson continued, "This launch is the latest step in our AI journey. Our vision is focused on infusing AI into the entire federal acquisition lifecycle."

With over 200,000 active daily users in 15 cabinet-level agencies and 26 major DoD Weapon Systems programs, Unison is dedicated to pioneering the future of federal acquisition with AI-infused solutions that set new standards.

About Unison

Unison is committed to transforming the way governments work. As the leading provider of software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, Unison provides government professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, generating greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. To learn more about Unison, please visit https://www.unisonglobal.com/.

