Unison Celebrates Back-to-Back Recognition as One of Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison today celebrates being named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ winner for the second year in a row. Growing an impressive 5,878 percent from 2016 to 2019, the home co-investing leader was recognized as number seven in the Bay Area and number 38 among the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

Unison partners with institutional investors and homeowners to enable a smarter, better way to own a home. The company has completed over 7,800 home co-investments and invested in $5.4billion worth of homes. Unison also saw 217 percent year-over-year revenue growth from September 2018 through December 2019. In 2019, Unison was ranked 3rd in the Bay Area by Deloitte and 19th overall on the Technology Fast 500™ list.

"Home co-investing is an innovation whose time has come. For homeowners looking for more financial flexibility or institutional investors who need a less-risky alternative investment — equity investing with Unison provides a much-needed solution," said Unison CEO Thomas Sponholtz. "This back-to-back recognition by Deloitte underscores our position as the leader in home co-investing, an industry that's needed now more than ever."

To enable the company's significant growth, Unison created a residential equity technology platform that incorporates a robust data-science approach which aligns the modern needs of both consumers and institutional investors. As an example, Unison's patent pending technology allows for instantaneous investment decisions and insights based on a data-driven and backtested factor model for forecasting the price, return, and volatility of most homes in America. Paired with its proprietary Equity Origination System (EOS) that allows for expedited underwriting, approval and funding of deals, Unison has enabled significant scaling of investments in home equity.

Unison is a San Francisco-based company that is pioneering a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to finance a home was by taking on debt. Through home co-investments, we help homeowners access their equity flexibly with no monthly payments or interest. We enhance home affordability, reduce debt, and deliver a less risky way for homeowners, investors, and society to think about their most important asset - the home.

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US 50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

