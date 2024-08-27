Unison Completes Deployment of Contract Lifecycle Management Solution for Marine Corps Community Services Within One Year

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, a leading provider of AI-infused federal acquisition software, announced today the successful enterprise-wide deployment of its Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) PRISM solution for (MCCS). This achievement marks a significant milestone in Unison's 10-year contract to provide comprehensive procurement functionality to MCCS acquisition professionals and deliver a seamless cradle-to-grave procurement process.

On July 31, 2024, the implementation was completed within the twelve-month deployment schedule. Unison's comprehensive COTS PRISM and FedConnect Portal enabled Unison to rapidly deploy the contract lifecycle management solution, avoiding the delays often associated with custom-built low-code solutions. The PRISM solution is now available to the MCCS acquisition and contracting community across the globe in 19 business units. Unison's solution met 100% of the MCCS requirements, underscoring Unison's commitment to serving the federal government through continuous innovation. Over the life of the contract, the COTS approach will lower costs and provide new functionality to optimize business processes, enabling MCCS to deliver life and mission-enhancing value to the lives of Marines and their families.

"We are proud to support with a solution that enhances their procurement capabilities from start to finish," said Scott Carlson, General Manager of Defense and Intelligence at Unison. "Our team's dedication to meeting the rigorous standards and specific needs of MCCS has been instrumental in the successful deployment of PRISM."

The deployment included developing integrations with Oracle Fusion Financials and Unison's FedConnect Vendor Portal. The solution received a three-year Authority to Operate (ATO) in January 2024, ensuring compliance with stringent security and operational standards.

Key highlights of the deployment include:

Systems Integration and User Acceptance Testing : Successful testing ensured the system's reliability and performance.

Data Migration: Seamless migration from the legacy system to PRISM, including over 3,700 account segments, 10,000 vendor records with 17,000 associated addresses 1,700 awards, and 60,000 contract file documents.

Training and Change Management: An Organizational Change Management strategy was also implemented to prepare the MCCS community for the new system and enhance user adoption.

Unison is committed to continuing its partnership with MCCS, supporting its mission with reliable and efficient procurement technology.

About Unison

Unison is the leading provider of AI-infused software and insights to generate greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability for federal agencies, program offices, and government contractors worldwide. Unison is committed to transforming the way the government works. To learn more about Unison, please visit https://www.unisonglobal.com/.

