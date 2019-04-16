Unison Expands to Eight Additional States

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, North America's first home co-investment partner, today announced that its transformational HomeBuyer and HomeOwner programs are now available to consumers in Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin. The expansion announcement follows significant growth in 2018 including 370 percent YoY revenue growth, 308 percent YoY growth in customer transactions, and $2.42 billion in total value of co-invested U.S. residential real estate ending in Q4 2018.

"Unison is expanding rapidly, and we're proud to introduce the advantages of home co-investing to millions of additional people," said Unison CEO Thomas Sponholtz. "A Unison home co-investment is a smarter and superior way to buy and own. Unlike debt, it's a true partnership with consumers where there's no interest or monthly payments. Instead, we partner around sharing in the future change in value of their home, up or down."

Unison connects homeowners with institutional investors who offer debt-free access to cash for the chance to share in their home's appreciation. Through its HomeBuyer and HomeOwner programs, customers can either use the cash to supplement a down payment on a new home or unlock equity in their existing home to pay off debt, remodel or fund a major purchase.

Since the arrangement is not a loan, there are no monthly payments and no interest. If the home depreciates, Unison shares in the loss alongside the homeowner. Adding these eight new states means that over 5 million more homes may be eligible for Unison programs. As a result, more and more consumers will have the option of using a home co-investment to purchase a home with Unison's HomeBuyer program or to unlock equity in their home with Unison's HomeOwner program.

Homebuyers and homeowners interested in a home co-investment can pre-qualify here .

To find a lender that works with Unison, check here .

About Unison

Unison is a San Francisco-based company that is pioneering a smarter, better way to buy and own homes. We call it home co-investing. We are a team of financial and real estate professionals who are committed to helping homebuyers get the home they want, and homeowners finance their life needs without adding debt. We believe in a world where buying and owning a home is not a zero-sum game, and that with the right partners, everyone can win. For additional information, visit https://www.unison.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn, Twitter , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Cameron Crowe

unison@methodcommunications.com

SOURCE Unison Homeownership Investors

Related Links

https://www.unison.com

