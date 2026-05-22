Unison Hardware Supports Milestone First Flight of Unmanned U.S. Navy MQ-25A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, a GE Aerospace company, is proud to have supported the first flight of the U.S. Navy MQ-25A Stingray™ unmanned aircraft, a major milestone achieved on April 25. The aircraft, powered by the Rolls-Royce AE 3007N engine, incorporates several systems designed and manufactured by Unison.

Photo courtesy of Boeing

For the AE 3007N engine, Unison provides the ignition system, including the exciter and leads, along with the permanent magnet alternator (PMA) and trim plug. These systems recently completed a requalification test program at Unison facilities and are manufactured in Jacksonville, Florida; Norwich, New York; and Saltillo, Mexico to support reliable performance in this new application. Their successful operation during the MQ-25A's first flight reinforces the critical role Unison's intelligent control systems play in supporting advanced defense platforms.

During the two-hour first flight, the MQ-25A successfully demonstrated its ability to autonomously taxi, take off, fly, land, and respond to commands from the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System MD-5 Ground Control Station (GCS). Once airborne, the Stingray flew a pre-planned mission profile that rigorously verified its flight controls, navigation performance, and seamless integration with the GCS—demonstrating the robustness of the entire system, including the propulsion hardware supported by Unison.

Boeing leadership described the MQ-25A as "the most complex autonomous system ever developed for the carrier environment." U.S. Navy leaders called the event "a landmark achievement" and a critical step toward a future carrier air wing that blends manned and unmanned aircraft. As the Navy's first carrier-based unmanned refueling aircraft, the MQ-25A is expected to significantly extend the operational range and effectiveness of the carrier air wing by enabling F/A-18 Super Hornets to focus on their primary multi-role strike missions.¹

The MQ-25A's first flight is a proud moment for Unison teams in Jacksonville, Norwich, Saltillo, and across our global organization who designed, qualified, and supported these components. Unison hardware is now flying on a platform that is redefining the future of naval aviation, demonstrating what disciplined teamwork, rigorous testing, and strong customer partnerships can deliver.

Quotations attributed to Boeing and the U.S. Navy, as well as selected program descriptions, are reproduced with reference to the Boeing press release "Boeing, U.S. Navy Achieve Successful MQ-25A Test Flight," dated April 27, 2026.

About Unison

Unison, a GE Aerospace company, is a premier global supplier of advanced gas turbine engine components and cutting-edge electrical and mechanical systems. With a presence in nearly every major engine and airframe program, Unison delivers state-of-the-art performance solutions tailored to diverse aviation, space, and defense customer needs worldwide. For more information, visit unisonindustries.com.

SOURCE Unison, a GE Aerospace company