Unison is awarded a new task order by U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

DULLES, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of acquisition management software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, today announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has competitively awarded a GSA Federal Supply Schedule task order to them for an acquisition management solution. The task order has a 3-month base period plus four 1-year option periods.

The NRC licenses and regulates the nation's civilian use of radioactive materials including commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials, such as in nuclear medicine.

Under this task order, Unison will provide the NRC a full suite of Unison products including PRISM Acquisition for acquisition lifecycle management, PRISM Grants for financial assistance professionals, and the Unison Insight Platform which uses the latest data-mining, AI, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technologies to give acquisition teams powerful reporting and analytical capabilities. In addition, Unison is providing two Bots from the stable of Unison's machine learning robotic apps: the Automated Closeout Bot which will allow NRC to reduce their backlog of contracts ready for closeout and the Data Validation Engine which will automate configurable rules for improved data quality and accuracy.

"We are pleased to continue our 8-year relationship with NRC—supporting their mission of ensuring the safety of people and the environment during use of radioactive materials," said Reid H. Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Unison. "We have worked closely with NRC in the past in developing applications for RPA. We look forward to a continued close relationship."

The NRC's instance of Unison PRISM software is fully integrated with their Enterprise Resource Platform, CGI Momentum Financials. FedRAMP compliant since 2016, PRISM SaaS offers a holistic approach to acquisition lifecycle management including a full-service functional and technical helpdesk and is widely recognized as the most powerful and intuitive contract writing system.

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in all cabinet-level agencies, major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help federal programs efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com

