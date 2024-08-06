Unison Marketplace is the path to compliance with the new FAR Final Rule on Reverse Auctions

Federal Acquisition leadership saw a need for Reverse Auctions in an 1102's toolkit.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Marketplace, the federal industry leader in providing reverse auction solutions for government procurement, is poised to assist federal agencies in complying with the latest Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Final Rule. Announced on July 30th, 2024, the FAR now encourages reverse auctions to enhance competition and achieve cost savings in government acquisitions.

This final rule was issued in response to the recommendations of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP). This update provides clear guidance for agencies on using reverse auctions and will boost future federal awards to small businesses, as federal agencies utilizing the Unison Marketplace in FY23 awarded 94% of actions to small businesses.

"Unison Marketplace has been at the forefront of providing robust, user-friendly reverse auction solutions specifically designed for government procurement," said Reid Jackson, CEO of Unison. "With this new FAR requirement, our platform is uniquely equipped to help federal agencies quickly adapt and remain compliant while achieving significant cost savings."

Unison Marketplace offers a comprehensive, secure platform that aligns with the FAR and is working on developing AI functionality that will further enhance its capabilities.

Key features include:

Ease of Use: Agencies can immediately add Marketplace's reverse auction services into their procurement processes, supported by its dedicated team of experts working days, nights, and weekends in August and September to support Fiscal Year end.

Sourcing help: The full-service Sourcing team will research and reach out to vendors who fit the contracting requirements, quickly documenting industry feedback and offers.

: The full-service Sourcing team will research and reach out to vendors who fit the contracting requirements, quickly documenting industry feedback and offers. Security and Compliance: Marketplace adheres to stringent data protection protocols, ensuring that all government and related data are securely managed and used in compliance with FAR/DFARS requirements.

With the FAR now addressing reverse auctions and with Marketplace's streamlined interface, 1102s can receive rapid onboarding in 20 minutes, saving 4-8 hours per action and achieving results fast in Q4.

For more information about how Unison Marketplace can help your agency comply with the new FAR reverse auction requirements or to request rapid onboarding, visit www.unisonglobal.com/product/marketplace.

About Unison

Unison is committed to transforming the way government works. As the leading provider of AI-infused software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, Unison provides government professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, generating greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. To learn more about Unison, please visit www.unisonglobal.com.

