Unison Opens New Hybrid Headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia

Unison celebrates relocation to Tysons Corner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 24, 2024

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of AI-infused software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, is pleased to announce the opening of its new headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The ribbon-cutting occurred on September 24, 2024, at 10 am at 8444 Westpark Dr, Suite 920, McLean, VA.

After a year-long project, Unison has relocated from Loudoun County to a state-of-the-art, intentionally hybrid workspace in Tysons Corner. The space is designed to support a remote workforce while nurturing social interactions and collaborative projects.

"The opening of our new headquarters marks an exciting new chapter for Unison," said Reid Jackson, CEO of Unison. "By relocating to Fairfax County, we're positioning ourselves at the heart of a vibrant community that aligns with our commitment to innovation and brings us closer to the clients and partners we serve."

As part of the relocation, Unison donated furniture and equipment from its previous office to several local organizations, including the Fairfax Juvenile Court, Fairfax Sheriff's Office, Ball's Bluff Elementary School, and Dominion High School. "We are proud to support our community by contributing to these valuable institutions," added Jackson.

"We are excited to welcome Unison to our vibrant business community in Tysons. Their commitment to driving technological innovation and fostering community growth resonates deeply with our shared culture," said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "We look forward to supporting Unison as they continue to grow in Fairfax County and eagerly anticipate their continued positive contributions to our region."

The newly designed, intentionally hybrid workspace features private offices, collaborative areas, private conversation zones for confidential discussions, and state-of-the-art conference rooms equipped for client meetings, executive sessions, and group gatherings. A spacious kitchen and employee lounge also serve as hubs for gatherings, lunches, and after-work events.

The Westpark location offers convenient access to the Metro, restaurants, and various venues. The building also provides additional group gathering spaces and amenities, which were crucial in moving to this centrally located office.

About Unison

Unison is committed to transforming the way government works. As the leading provider of AI-infused software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, Unison provides government professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, generating greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. To learn more about Unison, please visit www.unisonglobal.com.

