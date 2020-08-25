Unison PRISM Selected to Support Department of Interior Shared Service Center

DULLES, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the leading provider of acquisition management software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, today announced that Unison's PRISM has been selected to support the Department of the Interior (DOI) Interior Business Center's (IBC) client, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB).

The FRTIB is moving from a legacy acquisition solution to the PRISM Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, which will be fully integrated with IBC's Oracle Federal Financial (OFF) Environment. With this implementation, Unison's PRISM will now support the four federal Financial Shared Services Providers.

The FRTIB manages the largest defined contribution retirement plan, handling retirement assets for more than 6 million US government employees and uniformed services participants.

"Unison is proud to be working with FRTIB, whose mission is completely focused on serving Federal employees and ensuring secure retirements," said Greg Young, General Manager Civilian Software at Unison. "Unison is now supporting Shared Services Providers across the federal government, enabling efficient and effective federal acquisition with real-time visibility and transparency."

With PRISM, the DOI IBC will meet the goal of providing an efficient, comprehensive, end-to-end, web–based application with the tools needed to effectively support the full and complete acquisition management lifecycle, from initial planning to requisitioning through source selection, award, post award management, and closeout to support acquisition requirements.

FedRAMP compliant since 2016, PRISM SaaS offers a holistic approach to acquisition lifecycle management including a full-service functional and technical helpdesk and is widely recognized as the most powerful and intuitive contract writing system.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in all cabinet-level agencies, major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help federal programs efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com

