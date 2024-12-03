Unison Releases 2024 Annual Home Equity Report - Resilient Market and New Alternatives for Homeowners

Record 4.5% Year-Over-Year National Increase in Home Prices; 45 States See Equity Gains, With Connecticut and New Jersey Leading Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison , the pioneer of equity sharing agreements, today announced the release of its 2024 Annual Home Equity Report, a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. housing market that highlights notable trends in home equity growth across states and metropolitan areas.

The report is available for free download on Unison's website and offers distinct insights for homeowners, investors, media and financial analysts.

The 2024 housing market showed substantial growth and resilience with a 4.5% increase in home prices year-over-year as of July. Total homeowner equity has climbed to unprecedented levels, reaching $35 trillion nationwide by the close of Q2 2024 with the aggregate home value surpassing $48 trillion.

This year's report reveals remarkable regional variations in home equity performance with Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware experiencing the highest growth rates, while Mississippi, Louisiana and Idaho saw declines. The report offers a detailed look at home equity trends, performance across key metropolitan areas and new opportunities for homeowners seeking liquidity.

"Our report reflects the dynamic changes in the housing market and provides an in-depth look at how regional differences can impact homeowner equity," said Ryan Downs, President at Unison. "With home equity reaching new heights, our findings underscore the critical role it plays in household wealth and the importance of innovative financial solutions."

Key Findings from the 2024 Home Equity Report:

