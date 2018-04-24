Unison Reports Fast Company Growth Supported by Strategic Hires and New Market Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Home Ownership Investors, the leading provider of home ownership investments, today announced key company milestones including strong year-over-year (YoY) growth, additions to its management team and availability of services in 10 new states. Following an impressive 2017, the origination volume for the first quarter of 2018 has grown and increased 1000 percent over the comparable period last year.

"Our marketing, partner and support initiatives played a critical role in strengthening the results in the first quarter," said Bill Walker, chief revenue officer, Unison. "We saw our customer base expand across all regions, particularly in the latter half of the first quarter and are looking forward to building on this positive momentum throughout the rest of the year."

To drive this growth trajectory, Cari Jacobs, a seasoned marketing leader, has been appointed the new chief marketing officer. Most recently, she served as VP of integrated marketing for ModCloth, a mission driven women's fashion brand owned by Jet.com and Walmart. Jacobs has led marketing strategy for marquee brands, including Sunrun, Toyota, Lexus, Vestas Wind Energy, Procter & Gamble, Intuit, General Mills, Levi's, Coca-Cola and Prudential Real Estate. She has also held roles with the world's most prestigious advertising agencies such as Deutsch, Saatchi & Saatchi Worldwide, J. Walter Thompson and Foote, Cone & Belding.

Quintin Gomez has joined as the director, head of engineering. Gomez brings 20 years of leadership experience in the software industry, providing the technical vision, strategic planning and hands-on tactical execution in startup environments, as well as in well-known organizations. He recently served as senior director of engineering at Realtor.com and has held senior engineering and technology positions at ERN Corporation, ITRS Group and Intuit.

These new hires will help lead Unison as the company extends its services to more states across the U.S. In April alone, Unison HomeOwner and Unison HomeBuyer programs will be available in 10 additional states, including Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Colorado, North Carolina, Missouri and Delaware, bringing its total footprint to 22 states plus Washington D.C. Unison expects to broaden its reach over the course of 2018 to over 70 percent of U.S. single-family residential housing units.

"2017 was a transformative year for Unison as we saw increased demand and awareness of home ownership investments as a solution for home financing," said Thomas Sponholtz, chairman and CEO, Unison. "We will continue to expand our geographic presence, strike strategic partnerships in and out of the financial services industry and deliver programs to our customers that will liberate them from debt-only options."

Unison recently bolstered its network of lenders, adding Valley National Bank and HomeBridge Financial Services. These companies will make it easier for consumers to access Unison HomeBuyer as a down payment solution – a program that is especially compelling to millennials who face difficult financial challenges that hinder them from purchasing a home.

About Unison

Unison is the leading provider of home ownership investments, modernizing home financing through long-term partnerships. Unison works with lenders, regulators and institutional investors to integrate home ownership investing into the U.S. housing finance system. Unison HomeBuyer helps purchasers buy the home they want with less debt and risk, typically by doubling the down payment. The larger down payment makes it easier to qualify for a loan, increases buying power, lowers the monthly payment and/or allows a buyer to reserve cash. Unison HomeOwner provides current homeowners with cash to eliminate debt, remodel, pay for school, invest or as a cash cushion, without the added debt or payments of a home equity loan or HELOC.

Unison's platforms have received prestigious recognitions including the FinovateSpring 2017 and Benzinga 2017 Best of Show awards. Headquartered in San Francisco, Unison operates in 13 states and has secured over $300M in total capital. For additional information, visit https://www.unison.com.

