Unison Supports U.S. Army with Launch of Interactive Acquisition Lifecycle App

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Inc. , the leading provider of software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, today announced the launch of the U.S. Army's Contracting Compass, a new tool providing on-demand, enterprise-wide guidance to the Acquisition workforce. Contracting Compass is an innovative, immersive, interactive app directing users through the entire contracting process, from requirements development to contract closeout.

"In a time of increased focus on system-guided process support, the Contracting Compass provides Army with an intuitive, guided process for choosing and executing an efficient and compliant acquisition," said Reid Jackson, Unison President and CEO. "Contracting Compass helps acquisition professionals choose the best approach and provides approved support documentation and templates to aid in completing all types of acquisitions."

The app provides a complete set of current policies and procedures, as well as real-time updates and training, to users at all career levels. Contracting Compass is available to Army through its Procurement.Army.Mil (PAM) knowledge management portal, which is powered by VAO (Virtual Acquisition Office), an online information, insight, and training product offering for the federal acquisition community.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in federal agencies, major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced software and insight solutions to help federal programs efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com.

