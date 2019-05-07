Unison Teams Up with Amazon Business to Deliver More Value to Customers

DULLES, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Inc., the leading provider of software and insight to government agencies, program offices, and contractors, today announced that the company is teaming up with Amazon Business to offer Unison customers access to hundreds of millions of products. Upcoming releases of Unison's product solutions will enable users to order directly from Amazon Business.

"All 15 cabinet departments and the largest independent agencies are Unison customers. Their feedback drives our product innovation and pipeline," said Reid Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unison. "We pursued this collaboration with Amazon Business as a direct result of our customers' request for commercial purchasing options and best practices."

Amazon Business brings efficiency and transparency to the purchasing process, particularly by assisting agencies with management and oversight of purchasing card (P-Card) spend under the micro-purchase threshold, which recently increased.

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information services support more than 200,000 users in all federal agencies, dozens of major DoD programs, and leading prime contractors. All software development and support are done within the USA. For over 30 years, Unison has continually advanced its thinking and software to help federal programs better pursue their missions. Unison is headquartered in Dulles, VA, with offices in Tysons Corner, VA, Clearfield, UT, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.UnisonGlobal.com.

