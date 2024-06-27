Unison Virtual Acquisition Office (VAO) Releases Generative AI Tool

VAO Ally, A GenAI Tool, Provides Quick, Trusted Answers to Simplify Complex Federal Acquisition Regulations

STERLING, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison Virtual Acquisition Office™ (VAO), the federal government's leading workforce development solution, announced the launch of its generative AI tool, VAO Ally, today. As the trusted source for acquisition information and insights, VAO developed this tool to address the growing regulation and executive order complexities faced by Contracting Officers, Program Managers (PMs), and Contracting Officer Representatives (CORs). VAO is uniquely positioned to create a powerful GenAI solution to these challenges by leveraging its exclusive knowledge base of acquisition information, insights, and expertise. This proprietary information, coupled with regulatory sources, enables VAO Ally to answer complex acquisition questions quickly and reliably.

VAO Ally Streamlines Acquisition Amid Increasing Complexity

Federal acquisition professionals are increasingly strapped for time and resources as the regulatory landscape grows more complex. VAO Ally leverages generative AI to deliver fast, accurate answers to acquisition questions, drawing solely from trusted regulatory sources such as the FAR, DFARS, and proprietary content from Unison's VAO. This AI tool enables users to efficiently summarize information and gather regulatory answers within a user-friendly, conversational interface.

Amanda Price, Director of VAO, stated, "The launch of VAO Ally is the latest example of our dedication to continually innovating and enhancing the VAO. This tool simplifies the acquisition process and empowers acquisition professionals to manage an increasing volume of regulations and executive orders easily." Price added, "We're excited for VAO Ally to assist in achieving Unison's goal of infusing AI throughout the federal acquisition lifecycle."

Commitment to Pioneering AI-Infused Acquisition Solutions

With over 200,000 active daily users in 15 cabinet-level agencies, dozens of major DoD Weapon Systems programs, and the leading Government Contractors, Unison is dedicated to setting new standards and pioneering the future of federal acquisition with AI-driven solutions like VAO Ally.

About Unison Virtual Acquisition Office

Unison is committed to transforming the way governments work. As the leading provider of software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, Unison equips government professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, generating greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. Unison Virtual Acquisition Office™ (VAO) is developed by acquisition professionals for acquisition professionals. The VAO is a total workforce development solution, providing a common platform to facilitate expanded acquisition knowledge and productivity.

