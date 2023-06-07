Unison's Inaugural Connect Event Fosters Conversation on Generative AI in Acquisition with Industry Leaders

Unison

Unison Connect brings together government acquisition professionals and industry leaders to discuss the current and future state of acquisitions and showcase its work using generative AI.

DULLES, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, a leading provider of software solutions and insights in government acquisitions, successfully hosted its inaugural Unison Connect event, uniting government acquisition professionals and industry leaders in a dynamic forum. Unison also unveiled the potential of large language models' (LLMs) ability to transform acquisition processes with a demo of its generative AI prototype. The demonstration showcased Unison's AI-powered search, a generative AI experience that provides accurate acquisition-related answers based on authoritative regulatory sources. Integrating generative AI into Unison's products provides more than just answers: it guides users to take action using Unison's comprehensive suite of tools.

Unison's VP of Product Management, David Kim, delved into the technology of LLMs, illuminating how these next-generation tools are reshaping work processes and the day-to-day operations of acquisition professionals. Kim said, "We are proud to have created an event that facilitates meaningful conversations, showcases our innovation, and helps government and industry professionals communicate and collaborate in an era of rapid technological advancement."

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to network and discuss the latest technological advancements, exploring their practical applications in crucial areas such as Buy America, supply chain management, and workforce effectiveness. Esteemed government and industry leaders shared invaluable insights, fostering a stimulating panel discussion that outlined best practices to stay ahead of the curve in this ever-evolving space. Panel moderator and federal market writer, analyst and broadcaster Tom Temin said, "When you get a room full of experienced 1102s and federal IT people, together with the vendor of a leading application to automate federal acquisition, you generate not only great discussion but also the exchange of great ideas for improving the vital acquisition function."

This was the first Unison Connect event in what will be a series of sessions. Unison will be announcing subsequent dates in the coming months.

About Unison

Unison is committed to transforming the way governments work. As the leading provider of software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, Unison provides government professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, generating greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability.  To learn more about Unison, please visit https://www.unisonglobal.com/

