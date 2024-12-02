UNISORB® Welcomes John Hornberger as New Chief Executive Officer

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISORB® Installation Solutions, a trusted leader in machinery installation systems since 1935, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Hornberger as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over two decades of strategic leadership and expertise in the manufacturing and industrial sectors, Hornberger will drive UNISORB's continued commitment to innovation and excellence in vibration isolation, mounting, alignment, anchoring, and grouting solutions and end-to-end engineering services to ensure optimum performance and maximum return on capital equipment investments.

Hornberger brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to joining UNISORB, he served as CEO of Component Sourcing International, where he successfully led strategic planning and sales initiatives for over 20 years. Previous to CSI, Hornberger spent time as a staff accountant at Arthur Andersen and Grant Thornton. Hornberger's strong background in accounting, sales management, and operational leadership has positioned him as a dynamic force in the manufacturing industry.

"I am honored to join UNISORB, a company with a proud legacy of serving the manufacturing community," said Hornberger. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to continue delivering industry-leading solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Hornberger holds a Master's and Bachelor's degree in Accounting from North Carolina State University and brings extensive skills in strategic planning, sales growth, and operational efficiency to his new role. He will lead UNISORB in its operations to meet the demands of today's global manufacturing landscape.

About UNISORB

For more than 85 years, UNISORB® Installation Solution, based in Jackson, Michigan, has been the industry leader in advanced products and innovative engineering for machinery installation, serving industries such as General Manufacturing, Medical Equipment, Metalworking, Oil and Gas, Printing, Power Generation, and more. UNISORB distinguishes itself as the only company with an in-house team of engineers exclusively dedicated to designing and implementing complete machinery installation systems. For more information, call 888-486-4767, email [email protected], or visit www.unisorb.com.

