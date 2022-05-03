UNISPACE LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKERS PODCAST FOCUSED ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION AND BELONGING

Groundbreakers is hosted by Unispace's Chief Diversity Officer, Chely Wright, a renowned LGBTQI+ advocate and country music recording artist who has spent more than a decade helping global organizations create inclusive environments.

"Inclusion isn't just about everyone getting a seat at the table—it's about making sure everyone gets the mic," said Wright. "This podcast was created to highlight how DEIB can inspire the physical breaking of ground and creation of space, as well as how the pioneers and the people holding that space can inspire change, push the boundaries and blaze new paths forward. Really, the podcast named itself," she added.

Each episode of Groundbreakers will feature conversations with guests from diverse backgrounds, including corporate leaders, advocates and entertainers. These conversations are intended to be thought provoking, provocative, engaging, entertaining and dynamic for listeners and provide applicable insights to help leaders create inclusive spaces and actionable change.

The first three episodes of Groundbreakers are available today:

Pamela Prince-Eason , President & CEO at Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

, President & CEO at Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Shelly Brown , Diversity Solutions Leader at Aon

, Diversity Solutions Leader at Aon Pushpa Gowda , Global Technology Engagement Director at JLL

"At Unispace, we're committed to leading our industry by taking action on DEIB," said Ryan Caffyn-Parsons, CEO, Americas at Unispace. "People spend a third of their life at work, and we believe they deserve to spend that time in environments that are intentionally inclusive. When people feel embraced and inspired not only by their employer and coworkers but by the space itself, they become agents of change, moving their organizations forward. Groundbreakers will educate global brands and their leaders about progressive DEIB."

