Unisun Energy Group advocates increased participation of women in clean energy sector at C3E

The forum is one of the most important side events of the 9th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM9). Data shows that gender diversity and the extensive participation of women in the energy sector are necessary conditions for the transition to clean energy. However, the energy sector remains one of the most gender-unbalanced industries, with women accounting for only 20% of the workforce.

Of note is that Unisun Energy Group's shareholder ENGIE Group is also a member of the organization. ENGIE Group has been engaged in the formulation and implementation of gender diversity policies since 2008 in an effort to help women within the group achieve their career development goals. The shareholder has established as one of its non-financial indicators the percentage of the workforce who are women. Unisun Energy Group Chairwoman He Yisha said Unisun is also taking action to address the structural and cultural challenges facing women in the energy sector, actively supporting the Clean Energy Ministerial's gender diversity campaign and working towards achieving real progress.

The C3E initiative was launched by the governments of the 25 countries that attended the first Clean Energy Ministerial in 2010, with a goal of fully mobilizing the wisdom of women and promoting their active participation in clean energy reform and development. In recent years, as a result of the unremitting efforts on the behalf of different parties, women are becoming increasingly involved in the sector, and the contributions of a large number of outstanding female workers have been recognized as a result.

