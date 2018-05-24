Unisun Energy Group Attends CEM9

CEM is the sole standing ministerial conference focused on the global clean energy industry in the world. Unisun Energy Group explained its mission of "delivering the benefits of clean energy to more people" and showcased its innovative clean energy technologies and products via its brand promotional video displayed during the event, attracting widespread attention.

This year's event focused on moving towards a competitive and innovative low carbon economy. Unisun Energy Group chairwoman Yisha He said, "as one of the largest distributed energy strategy investors in China and a leading global provider of integrated clean energy solutions, Unisun is committed to giving back to the community by driving the sustainable development of the community, the economy and the ecological environment as well as promoting energy integration and transition with the support of the group's advantages in technologies and resources."

CEM aims to move the whole world towards a clean energy economy by enhancing policies, sharing best practices as well as putting forward initiatives and taking actions. Unisun Energy Group elaborated on its goals of helping its customers build world-class clean energy facilities and offering a standards-based high-quality and high-return clean energy supply support system, in a move to inspire the transformation of the energy sector worldwide. The enumerating of the goals aroused the interest of event participants.

