Unisun Energy Group Completes Series C Financing: Led by Cathay Capital, with Increased Investment from Source Code Capital

News provided by

Unisun Energy

10 Aug, 2023, 21:35 ET

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisun Energy Group, a leading provider of industrial and commercial intelligent green power services, recently announced the successful completion of its Series C financing, which was led by the renowned investment firm Cathay Capital with increased investment from its existing shareholder Source Code Capital.

The proceeds from this financing will be utilized for developing and constructing power plants, R&D and manufacturing of integrated energy storage systems, and upgrades to intelligent operation and maintenance for Unisun Energy Group.

Since 2021, the industrial and commercial distributed energy industry has entered a period of policy and market certainty, becoming a crucial pathway for China's pursuit of the " carbon peaking and carbon neutrality " goals. A decade ago, Unisun Energy took an early foothold in this field, creating a comprehensive energy service system encompassing development, investment, construction, energy storage, and operation and maintenance for industrial and commercial energy application scenarios. Consequently, Unisun Energy has emerged as one of China's leading private companies with the most comprehensive business network, substantial asset operation scale, and strong technological innovation capabilities in the industrial and commercial distributed energy industry.

Zhao Jing, a partner at Cathay Capital, pointed out, "Distributed energy represents the future of the new energy industry, and Unisun Energy is a leading distributed energy service provider with a stellar reputation in the industrial and commercial PV market and significant potential for future growth."

With the completion of several rounds of strategic financing, Unisun Energy Group has entered a new phase of fruitful collaboration between capital and industry. In addition to financial liquidity, the significant equity participation from Cathay Capital and Source Code Capital will also provide Unisun Energy with potential support in areas such as access to industrial resources and digital innovation.

He Yisha, Chairman of Unisun Energy Group, said, "We sincerely appreciate the strong recognition and unwavering support from Cathay Capital, as well as the continued trust and assistance from our shareholder, Source Code Capital. We will remain committed to its original mission and work towards developing digital, intelligent, and decentralized industrial and commercial green power solutions to create enduring long-term value."

SOURCE Unisun Energy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.