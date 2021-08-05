Uniswap - An illusion of decentralization?

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was written by: Max Dilendorf, Esq. and Kareem Tabba, of Dilendorf Law Firm PLLC, NYC's Top Law Firm.

Uniswap is the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) operating on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform helped lead the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and has portrayed itself as a champion for the decentralization and democratization of traditional financial systems. But is Uniswap as decentralized as the Uniswap Labs team makes it seem? The answer to that question remains unclear.

Looking at the facts, an argument could be made that Uniswap is operating an exchange with a central authority responsible for the project's future success. Although Uniswap Labs describes the Uniswap protocol as a "trustless and highly decentralized financial infrastructure," a deeper analysis suggests the issue is not as black-and-white as it seems.

For one, Uniswap Labs not only developed the code for Uniswap v3, the third version of Uniswap released in May of 2021, but also promoted the launch of the platform to the public. Can the Uniswap platform be described as decentralized when Uniswap Labs continues to release new iterations of the exchange? And what about Uniswap's User Interface (UI)? Can the exchange be decentralized when Uniswap Labs operates a centralized UI for members of the Uniswap community?

What is more, in an effort to promote Uniswap's native governance token, Uniswap Labs airdropped 150 million UNI tokens to historical users and liquidity providers of the protocol in September of 2020. And while Uniswap's "Governance Protocol" is depicted as a way to transfer governance to the community, a closer look ultimately begs the question: how effective is this governance mechanism? And does it truly achieve the level of decentralization that Uniswap so proudly touts? These questions and more add fire to the debate over whether Uniswap is truly a decentralized, community-run ecosystem.

Whether it be Uniswap Labs' promotion of the decentralized exchange, community airdrops, or Uniswap's governance protocol, what is clear is that many questions are surrounding the decentralized nature of the Uniswap platform. But whatever our concerns may be, it seems Uniswap Labs and its legal team do not share the same sentiment. So, who exactly concluded that the Uniswap platform is sufficiently decentralized? And what is their reasoning behind that conclusion? An argument could be made either way.

For a more comprehensive discussion regarding the decentralized nature of Uniswap, please refer to Dilendorf Law Firm's report – here.

