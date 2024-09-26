Uniswap V3 Launches on BOB ("Build on Bitcoin"), Now Available on Oku

BOB unveils Uniswap v3 integration on Oku, launches Spice points for traders and liquidity providers

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOB ("Build on Bitcoin"), a first-of-its-kind hybrid Layer-2 (L2) protocol, is excited to announce that Uniswap v3 is now live on the network and is fully integrated with Oku , offering users a seamless and powerful trading experience. The launch further solidifies BOB's position as a leader in the Bitcoin ecosystem, bringing enhanced liquidity and trading efficiency to its platform.

Key integration highlights include:

Uniswap v3 on BOB : The integration of Uniswap v3 into the BOB ecosystem enhances trading capabilities, offering users more efficient swaps, better liquidity provisioning, and reduced slippage.

: The integration of Uniswap v3 into the BOB ecosystem enhances trading capabilities, offering users more efficient swaps, better liquidity provisioning, and reduced slippage. BOB's Presence on Oku : Availability via Oku, a leading decentralized exchange aggregator, provides traders with a streamlined and intuitive interface. Liquidity providers can also deploy positions on Oku, with yield backtest analytics and more.

: Availability via Oku, a leading exchange aggregator, provides traders with a streamlined and intuitive interface. Liquidity providers can also deploy positions on Oku, with yield backtest analytics and more. Earn BOB Spice Points: Oku users can harvest Spice points in the final season of BOB Fusion for both providing liquidity to pools and for trading activity.

Alexei Zamyatin co-founder of BOB, commented, "Bringing Uniswap v3 to BOB and making it available on Oku is another solid step to building the most robust and user-friendly Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem. BOB's hybrid L2 model is about combining the best of Ethereum and Bitcoin. Uniswap and Oku are a good example."

Getty Hill, CEO at Oku, added, "Uniswap v3 is the leading DEX protocol and we're very excited to be bringing the DeFi staple to the BOB community. The protocol, paired with the Oku interface makes for a great trading and liquidity-providing UX. We're thrilled to be on BOB and distributing Spice points to the top traders and LPs on the platform."

For more information about BOB, Uniswap v3, and how to start earning Spice points, visit https://www.gobob.xyz/ , or follow BOB on X (formerly Twitter) at @build_on_bob .

About BOB ("Build on Bitcoin")

BOB ("Build on Bitcoin") is a first-of-its-kind hybrid Layer-2 powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum. By combining the security, liquidity, userbase, and innovation of the two largest blockchain ecosystems, BOB closes the gap between Bitcoin as a vehicle for mass adoption and Ethereum as a hub for innovation. This is achieved through BOB's rollup ecosystem that will use Bitcoin for security while enabling users to access all the on and off-ramps, dapps, stablecoins, NFTs, DeFi, etc. made possible by Ethereum's EVM. BOB is backed by Castle Island Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Bankless Ventures, and other high-profile VCs and is positioned to become the most secure and accessible Layer-2 for builders and users.

