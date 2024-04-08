Unisys Advancing AI Strategy, Names Brett Barton as Global AI Practice Leader

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announced Brett Barton as the company's vice president and global AI practice leader. He will report to Unisys Senior Vice President and CTO Dwayne Allen.

"Our dedicated AI practice underscores our commitment to serve clients with cutting-edge AI solutions," said Unisys CEO Peter Altabef. "Brett has a track record of propelling organizations forward through innovative initiatives, and we are excited to welcome him to Unisys."

Barton brings more than 20 years of technology leadership from multinational organizations to the role. He has an established reputation for driving leading-edge capabilities and technical initiatives, most recently in the emerging AI space. Prior to joining Unisys, Barton built an advisory practice focused on AI and machine learning at Slalom, a global business and technology consulting company. Throughout his career, Barton has held progressively senior technology roles, including tenures at Sense Corp, KPMG and Total Productivity Group.

"The combination of Brett's experience and his active roles on Gartner's Evanta board committee and on the governing body of Gartner's CIO Inner Circle equip him with the vision to power transformation in the ever-evolving AI landscape," said Dwayne Allen.

Barton holds a micro master's degree in computer science, artificial intelligence and machine learning from Columbia University. He earned a Bachelor of Science in justice systems and psychology from Truman State University. He is a tribal member of the Western Cherokee Nation and has served on the corporate board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 0408/9943

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation