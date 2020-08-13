Unisys AirCore® Passenger Services System Recognized with IATA ONE Order Certification for Order Management Modernization

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has received a ONE Order certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for Unisys AirCore®, a modern Passenger Services System (PSS) with a range of offerings that allows airlines to optimize their sales and customer service capabilities across all aspects of the passenger journey.

Developed by IATA, the ONE Order standard allows airlines to modernize the order management process by creating one standardized order record, instead of having multiple, disparate processes for booking, ticketing, delivery and accounting methods. By establishing a single point of access through which airlines can view the passenger's full travel experience, airlines have the data and resources necessary to provide improved customer service. Awarded in the second quarter, this latest certification highlights AirCore's ability to support comprehensive products and services ordering and delivery capabilities, allowing airlines to sell and fulfill customized offers to their customers.

"As the industry grapples with the massive impact of the COVID-19 health crisis, AirCore can play a critical role in helping airlines navigate this new reality," said Darko Todorovic, director of Global Travel and Transportation solutions at Unisys. "The automation capabilities coupled with having a single access point for the order record means it is easy to collect and review passenger data, at a reduced cost for IT and operations. Equally as important, AirCore creates more opportunities for revenue generation through improved airline retail capabilities, enabling airlines to provide a better customer experience and build brand loyalty."

IATA's Director of Distribution Yanik Hoyles said, "In achieving ONE Order certification for the AirCore PSS, Unisys is supporting the modernization of airline reservation, delivery and accounting systems to align with digital retailing processes. ONE Order will result in the gradual disappearance of multiple ticket and reservation records to be replaced by a single order reference, simplifying airline internal systems leading to an improved passenger experience."

AirCore is a modern PSS with a full range of passenger services solutions that optimizes airline customer and employee experiences at all stages of the air travel journey. The full range of core services – including inventory, order management, offer management, reservations, ticketing and departure control – results in a comprehensive, modular system that can complement, enhance and transform legacy airline passenger services systems into a full-service retailing platform. Fares and ancillary offerings are optimized by applying sophisticated business rules so that airlines can offer a wide range of products and services, ultimately delivering a better travel experience.

Offered as a separate module, AirCore Order Manager™ is an omnichannel solution that provides master order control and servicing for both New Distribution Capability (NDC) and non-NDC orders. It runs in parallel to an airline's existing PSS, extending its capabilities. AirCore Order Manager integrates via industry standard interfaces and APIs with the digital platforms of distributors, commerce partners and service delivery providers, putting the control back in the hands of the airline. Last year, Unisys announced that AirCore received NDC Level 4 certification from IATA, the highest level of NDC certification that IATA issues to IT providers for the deployment of NDC capabilities.

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Nine of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys travel and transportation offerings, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

