Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today's Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats

Prior to implementation, Unisys consultants conduct an initial assessment to understand if there are any undetected endpoint security issues in an organization's network and create a deployment plan based on those findings. Following deployment, the Unisys managed services team begins 24x7 monitoring of the environment, identifying potential issues as they occur, leading to investigation alongside the client.

By incorporating Cylance advanced threat prevention technology into its security solution portfolio, Unisys enables clients to leverage AI and machine learning to prevent malware attacks on endpoints. Cylance technology proactively prevents, rather than reactively detects, the existence of advanced persistent threats and malware on enterprise endpoints.

"The new solution is designed to help organizations operationalize their endpoint security by migrating from their legacy antivirus protection posture to one that addresses the increasing modern cyber threats they now face. When we operationalize security, we help our clients focus on maximizing the value from their technology investments," said Jonathan Goldberger, vice president, Unisys Security Solutions. "In teaming with Cylance, we help clients leverage AI and machine learning on their endpoint, as well as automation of management activities. Clients experience more effective security operations by optimizing the use of leading technologies and minimizing human error."

Unisys security solutions combine experienced consulting, advanced products and managed services for the entire security lifecycle from prediction and prevention to detection and remediation of risks and advanced threats. They include Unisys Stealth® microsegmentation software that gives organizations the ability to dynamically conceal critical assets, creating virtual secure perimeters regardless of where those assets reside. Working with Unisys, organizations can secure all points of exposure even beyond the perimeter and recognize and respond to attacks the second they happen.

For more information on Unisys managed security services, go to www.unisys.com/offerings/security-solutions/managed-security-services.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

About Cylance

Cylance is the first company to apply artificial intelligence, algorithmic science and machine learning to cybersecurity to prevent the most advanced security threats in the world. Using a breakthrough predictive analysis process, CylancePROTECT quickly and accurately identifies what is benign and what is a threat, and prevents malicious code from ever executing on a targeted system. By coupling advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence with a unique understanding of an attacker's mentality, Cylance provides technology and services that are truly predictive and preventive against the most advanced threats. For more information visit www.cylance.com.

