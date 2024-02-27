Unisys Awarded Seven Leader Designations in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services Report

News provided by

Unisys

27 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET

Client-centered solutions and hyperautomation capabilities earn Unisys recognition across five quadrants, with increased rankings spanning the UK and Brazil

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a leader in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services Report. The report evaluates providers' ability to facilitate cloud migrations for private and public organizations.

Citing Unisys' vast hybrid cloud experience, strong IT governance and robust financial operations (FinOps) services, ISG awarded the company seven leader designations across five quadrants. Two of the designations were promotions over the previous year: Unisys ascended to "leader" in both Consulting and Transformation Services Midmarket in the U.K. and FinOps Services and Cloud Optimization in Brazil.

The 2023 report marks the third consecutive year ISG has designated Unisys as a leader in multiple quadrants. ISG defines leaders as companies with a comprehensive product and service offering, innovative strength, a strong market presence and competitive strategies that position them to win business.

"We are honored to receive recognition from ISG for our continuous commitment to innovating the cloud journey with advanced solutions for clients as the needs of their businesses evolve," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions at Unisys. "Our extensive solutions portfolio and hyperautomation strategy enable us to power our clients' transformations and resource optimization."

To learn more about the recognition, click here to read the report.

About Unisys 

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

