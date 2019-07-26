Unisys Establishes Mark L. Cohn Research Fund to Honor the Memory of Veteran Unisys Federal Chief Technology Officer

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has established the Mark L. Cohn Research Fund, a charitable initiative created to honor the career and legacy of the recently deceased chief technology officer of Unisys Federal. Formed under the auspices of the Professional Services Council Foundation (PSCF), the fund will promote innovation through research, with a primary focus on research related to cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

The initiative will invite researchers from accredited graduate and post-graduate programs, as well as non-profit entities, to submit proposals to obtain funding for technology research programs to benefit government and industry. The PSCF, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, will establish an advisory board to advise the foundation on the research topics to be considered for funding.

Cohn, a 34-year veteran with Unisys, passed away on July 14, 2019 of lung cancer at the age of 66. At the time of his death, he was chief technology officer for Unisys Federal, where he shaped the concepts of integrated security and digital trust as foundations of the company's next-generation cybersecurity approach. He also served as Unisys' government-industry executive for the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.

A significant voice in enabling collaboration across government and industry to enhance national security, Cohn received the prestigious Federal 100 award in 2013 and was honored in January 2019 with the inaugural Unisys Associate of the Year award recognizing his exceptional service, inspirational leadership and endless dedication to serving clients and nurturing his fellow associates. Following his passing, Unisys renamed the Associate of the Year award in Cohn's honor as the "Unisys Corporation Mark L. Cohn Lifetime Achievement Award," the highest honor one can receive at Unisys.

"Mark was a true patriot who dedicated his career to securing our country and its IT infrastructure," said Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada, president of Unisys Federal. "By establishing this fund to support next-generation innovation in support of government as well as the private sector, we can extend his legacy into the future to address the nation's evolving cybersecurity challenges."

Those interested in donating to the Mark L. Cohn Research Fund can visit www.professionalservicescouncilfoundation.org or address their donations to: Professional Services Council Foundation; Attn: Mark L. Cohn Research Fund; 4401 Wilson Blvd, Suite 1110; Arlington, Virginia 22203.

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

