Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award

Presented at Thursday's gala event in Washington, D.C., the Federal 100 Awards are presented annually by Federal Computer Week to government, industry and academic leaders who have played pivotal roles affecting how the federal government acquires, develops and manages IT. These individuals have gone above and beyond their daily responsibilities and have made a difference in the way technology has transformed government.

Anderson was recognized for her work delivering critical IT solutions and advising CIOs on applying rapidly evolving technology and innovative business models to their mission goals at several civilian client agencies. She also was noted for chairing the successful 2017 Industry Outlook session at the Professional Services Council's Vision Federal Market Forecast event. In that volunteer role, she led a team that interviewed industry analysts, financial advisors and private equity investors and lenders who support mergers and acquisitions about the health of the federal contractor community.

"Lee Ann doesn't simply deliver the best technology solutions to clients; she manages client interactions in the spirit of genuine partnerships," said Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada, president, Unisys Federal. "In addition, she contributes her time and energy to the federal IT community at large and has acted as a mentor to many young people beginning their careers at Unisys. We are pleased to see Lee Ann's work recognized with the prestigious Federal 100 Award."

