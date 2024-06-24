Unisys Honored with Two Dell Technologies Global Alliances Partner of the Year Awards

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been recognized by Dell Technologies as a 2024 Global Alliances Partner of the Year, receiving two awards for its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to clients worldwide, and for outstanding performance and expansion with new and existing clients.

Unisys was recognized as:

2024 Global Alliances Trailblazer Partner of the Year, Global : This award acknowledges Unisys' pioneering efforts in driving technological advancements and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the IT industry.

: This award acknowledges Unisys' pioneering efforts in driving technological advancements and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the IT industry. 2024 Global Alliances Expansion Partner of the Year, Americas: Unisys demonstrated exceptional growth in the Americas region and has been instrumental in expanding its existing customer relationships.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious accolades from Dell Technologies," said Mike Thomson, president and chief operating officer at Unisys. "Our relationship thrives on innovation and a shared vision for the future. Together, we persistently challenge the status quo and unlock the full potential for our clients."

