Unisys Identifies New Business Interest in H1 2024 for AI, Cloud Transformation and Cross-Mix of Solutions

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) takes stock of new business interest from the first half of the year (H1) and sees client demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud transformation and a cross-mix of solutions and services.

"The company continues advancing its industry-leading solutions that combine AI, data, engineering and industry expertise to drive tangible business value for new and existing clients," said Peter Altabef, chair and CEO of Unisys. "Our new business shows interest in current and emerging technologies across multiple industries and solutions and services."

Representative examples from Unisys' H1 include the following:

AI-enabled solutions and data and cloud managed services. Many organizations struggling to identify the return on investment (ROI) for generative AI (gen AI) solutions seek advice on evaluating and understanding the costs to implement the technology, the areas that could produce the most cost savings and the way to use the technology to expand market share.

Many organizations struggling to identify the return on investment (ROI) for generative AI (gen AI) solutions seek advice on evaluating and understanding the costs to implement the technology, the areas that could produce the most cost savings and the way to use the technology to expand market share. For one of the world's premier quick-service restaurants , Unisys is leveraging AI and machine learning to analyze restaurant ticket data — point of sale systems and kiosks, video displays and pin pads — in eight countries to identify trends, common issues and outages. These insights highlight the changes needed to mitigate common problems and automate solutions proactively.

, Unisys is leveraging AI and machine learning to analyze restaurant ticket data — point of sale systems and kiosks, video displays and pin pads — in eight countries to identify trends, common issues and outages. These insights highlight the changes needed to mitigate common problems and automate solutions proactively. Cross-mix of solutions and services. Rather than looking for á la carte solutions, organizations need partners who can create operational efficiencies across departments and stakeholders.

Rather than looking for á la carte solutions, organizations need partners who can create operational efficiencies across departments and stakeholders. For a prominent U.K. infrastructure and construction company , Unisys is providing comprehensive IT support services, including service desk support, device and user experience management, automation, cloud and hosting services, security services and more. Unisys will also help the client identify potential business cases for AI implementation to optimize operations in the future.

, Unisys is providing comprehensive IT support services, including service desk support, device and user experience management, automation, cloud and hosting services, security services and more. Unisys will also help the client identify potential business cases for AI implementation to optimize operations in the future.

Capitalizing on its regional presence and extensive experience, Unisys is delivering robust technical support via digital workplace solutions (DWS) and cloud, application and infrastructure (CA&I) solutions to an Australian public sector d epartment . By reinvigorating the department's IT approach and integrating new technologies, Unisys will propel the department's growing reach and citizen impact.

. By reinvigorating the department's IT approach and integrating new technologies, Unisys will propel the department's growing reach and citizen impact.

Through a combination of DWS and CA&I solutions, Unisys is supporting one of the world's largest private trading groups with a full suite of IT services, starting with service desk assistance to 55,000 end users. Unisys also oversees all the client's data centers and cloud infrastructure, including security and network management.

with a full suite of IT services, starting with service desk assistance to 55,000 end users. Unisys also oversees all the client's data centers and cloud infrastructure, including security and network management. Cloud transformation within multiple environments. While many organizations have adopted hybrid cloud strategies, optimizing data and application movement between clouds remains challenging. Unisys enables clients to securely and fully leverage the benefits of multi-cloud environments.

While many organizations have adopted hybrid cloud strategies, optimizing data and application movement between clouds remains challenging. Unisys enables clients to securely and fully leverage the benefits of multi-cloud environments. A global Latin American financial services company has entrusted Unisys to lead the transformation of one of its business loan-servicing applications, increasing its scalability and speed to service customers and meet new regulatory requirements.

has entrusted Unisys to lead the transformation of one of its business loan-servicing applications, increasing its scalability and speed to service customers and meet new regulatory requirements.

A U. S. state is using a Digital Identity & Access Management solution (DIAM) that enables secure access to multiple citizen-facing state services, such as residency and social benefit programs. Servicing the client for half a century, Unisys has expanded its services to provide the state staff with the ability to securely access all state and internal records from multiple departments (with proper permissions), regardless of where employees are working from, enabling the client to streamline citizen services for its large populous while protecting their organization.

Clients have cited Unisys' long-standing commitment to innovation, emphasis on collaboration and relationship management, strategic consultative approach and global presence as deciding factors in selecting Unisys to help them with their digital transformation journeys.

