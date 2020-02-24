Unisys Launches Global Security Channel Partner Program for Resellers of Unisys Stealth® and Other Security Solutions

BLUE BELL, Pa. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA CONFERENCE 2020 -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the company has formally launched the Unisys Security Global Channel Partner Program for the Unisys Stealth® suite of solutions and other innovative Unisys security products and services.

Unisys also today named iVision as the recipient of the 2019 Unisys Security Global Partner of the Year Award. Headquartered in Atlanta, iVision is a technology integration and management firm that ensures success for their clients through objective recommendations, process and technology expertise, and best-of-breed guidance. Unisys selected iVision for the award largely due to its client-centric, consultative approach rooted in engineering excellence.

The new Unisys Security Global Channel Partner Program designates partners at three performance-based tiers – platinum, gold and silver – with an array of benefits assigned to each tier. Registered partners have access to discounts, demos, collateral, co-branded materials and customizable marketing campaigns related to Stealth™ and other Unisys security offerings. Other benefits include webinars, partner roadshows and regional events later in 2020. Partner-specific solution overviews with use cases and case studies are also available.

By formalizing relationships with registered resellers of its security solutions, Unisys will broaden its client base for its security solutions as well as boost the market reach of partners through the ability to resell industry leading solutions like Stealth.

Today at the RSA Conference, Unisys also announced the availability of Stealth 5.0, the latest version of its award-winning security software which now provides protection for data in container and Kubernetes environments, improving data center security and securing new workloads. Stealth brings clients "always on" security and resilience, stopping even sponsored, sophisticated cyber attacks in their tracks. And should an attacker get inside, Stealth prevents data exfiltration so that the breach is a minor hiccup – not a major headline.

"Unisys' relationship with companies like iVision, our 2019 Unisys Security Global Partner of the Year, illustrates the benefits that can be obtained through successful teaming," said Chris Kloes, vice president, Unisys Security Solutions. "By registering with the Unisys Security Global Channel Partner Program, other companies can also immediately differentiate themselves with the ability to offer unique and game-changing security solutions like Stealth to their clients across all industry sectors. Resellers can also benefit from ongoing assistance and support from Unisys as they proceed through the sales process."

Partners can register through the program's microsite, where they can also find links to information, marketing collateral, sales tools and forthcoming partner-focused events.

Visit Unisys at booth #455 at the RSA 2020 conference for more information, or visit the Unisys Security Global Channel Partner Program microsite.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

