Unisys Makes Its Debut on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2024

Unisys Named Among 100 Global Companies for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is excited to announce its placement on Newsweek's prestigious Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list for the first time. The company's focus on core aspirational behaviors – exploration, experimentation, agility and ownership – creates a vibrant culture where every employee can thrive. This distinction reflects the empowering environment at Unisys, which has been instrumental in fostering employee satisfaction and professional growth.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek and stand among the world's most loved workplaces. This achievement is a testament to every one of our employees who contribute to making Unisys a great place to work," said Ruchi Kulhari, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Unisys. "Our employees are the best and the brightest, and they take great pride in building a collaborative, inclusive and winning environment that encourages everyone to push the boundaries of what is possible every day."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, employee wellness, diversity, career development and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"As workplaces continue to shift, it's clearer than ever that fostering collaboration, embracing a positive outlook and aligning values are essential. The companies celebrated on the 2024 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list truly embody these principles. They show us that by championing respect and team-oriented outcomes, they're not just building great workplaces, they're shaping a brighter future for all." - Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Click here to read more about why Unisys is a Most Loved Workplace® for 2024.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

