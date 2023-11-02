Unisys Named 2023 Value Champion by Association of Corporate Counsel for Legal Department Transformation

Unisys was among eight companies awarded for value-focused management,
improved outcomes

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been recognized as a 2023 Value Champion by the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) for their legal department's successful shift from a cost center to being a data-driven partner to the business, resulting in greater efficiencies and reduced external spend.

Since 2012, the ACC Value Champions program has featured corporate law departments that innovate to optimize legal service delivery for corporations. This year marks the first time Unisys has been named an ACC Value Champion. In recognizing the company's legal department, the judges commended Unisys for finding ways to apply well-leveraged data, streamline processes, implement innovative technologies and develop creative new operating models to help its department meet new and emerging challenges.

The transformation of the legal department began in May 2022 by making critical hires to strengthen capabilities, increase diversity and create a dedicated legal operations team. The newly formed team has worked on automating routine tasks and improving processes, making the legal department a more effective partner to the business.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition from the ACC, but even more, we are proud that we are operating at greater efficiency now within our business," said Kristen Prohl, general counsel at Unisys. "This transformation within the legal department is an example of the internal passion that motivates our progressive actions, and we will continue to evolve to meet the needs of our clients, partners and industries."

Many of the decisions made during the transformation were grounded in technology and data to understand better the needs and opportunities for the business, consistent with how Unisys delivers transformation for their clients.

Key success factors of the legal department transformation include:

  • An expected 15% savings in operational costs due to centralized operations, including matter creation, timekeeper rate management and invoice review
  • A 13% year-over-year improvement in matters we handle under a fixed-fee model versus an hourly rate
  • A 50% increase in women holding senior leadership roles within the department

A complete list of the 2023 Value Champions from the ACC can be found here.

About Unisys 

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150 

RELEASE NO.: 1102/9928

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder. 

UIS-C 

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

