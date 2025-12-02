Unisys Named a Global Leader in ISG's 2025 Generative AI Services Provider Lens® Report

Company recognized for strategic excellence, experience-as-a-service offering, and innovative AI deployment

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a global Leader by Information Services Group (ISG) in its 2025 Provider Lens® report for Generative AI (GenAI) Services. For the second consecutive year, Unisys earned recognition in two key report quadrants: Strategy and Consulting for Mid-Size Providers and the Deployment and Development Services for Mid-Size Providers.

"Being recognized by ISG as a global Leader reflects the strength of our approach to delivering GenAI solutions that are both responsible and impactful," said Chris Bennett, vice president of the AI & Machine Learning Practice at Unisys. "We continue to invest in scalable, adaptable AI technologies and strategic partnerships that help us transform enterprises, building clients' confidence and accelerating agility in today's digital landscape."

Key strengths of Unisys cited in the report include:

Outcome-linked client engagements with strategic consulting maturity : Unisys collaborates closely with clients to deliver measurable business outcomes, underscoring its deep consulting expertise and commitment to strategic value.





: Unisys collaborates closely with clients to deliver measurable business outcomes, underscoring its deep consulting expertise and commitment to strategic value. Platform-led advisory foundation with composable GenAI stack: Unisys differentiates itself with its modular Service Experience Accelerator (SEA) technology, which supports structured ideation and execution of GenAI initiatives. SEA powers several different Unisys solutions and features a configurable GenAI stack with trust-bound deployment models, pre-integrated retrieval augmented generation (RAG), large language models (LLMs), and semantic controls, enabling responsible and effective GenAI adoption.





Unisys differentiates itself with its modular Service Experience Accelerator (SEA) technology, which supports structured ideation and execution of GenAI initiatives. SEA powers several different Unisys solutions and features a configurable GenAI stack with trust-bound deployment models, pre-integrated retrieval augmented generation (RAG), large language models (LLMs), and semantic controls, enabling responsible and effective GenAI adoption. Domain-centric modularity with multilingual, context-aware orchestration: Unisys provides knowledge assistants and AI playbooks tailored to industry-specific needs, powered by industry-trained models. SEA supports multilingual deployment across text and voice, ensuring consistent and contextually relevant GenAI agent experiences globally.





Unisys provides knowledge assistants and AI playbooks tailored to industry-specific needs, powered by industry-trained models. SEA supports multilingual deployment across text and voice, ensuring consistent and contextually relevant GenAI agent experiences globally. Knowledge lifecycle automation and enhanced service delivery: SEA's embedded knowledge curation engine automates lifecycle management, improving chatbot resolution rates and delivering curated content to live agents. This ensures seamless, consistent service across both human and digital support tiers.

"Unisys combines platform extensibility, semantic orchestration, and internal GenAI deployment maturity to deliver systems that scale with business intent," said Gowtham Sampath, assistant director and principal analyst, ISG. "Its advisory depth, agentic roadmap, and knowledge automation capabilities position it as a trusted partner for enterprise transformation grounded in clarity, traceability, and operational value."

ISG Provider Lens® reports offer valuable insights for enterprises evaluating vendor capabilities, highlighting strengths, challenges and differentiators across service offerings.

Click here to learn more about the 2025 ISG Generative AI Services Provider Lens® Report.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 1202/10032

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation