Unisys Named a Leader for a Fifth Year Consecutively in NelsonHall Advanced Digital Workplace Services Assessment

Global analyst firm acknowledges Unisys for its field services capabilities and AI/analytics investments to automate service desk requests

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been positioned as a leader in the Advanced Digital Workplace Services report from global analyst firm NelsonHall. Unisys was recognized as a leader in the overall market through the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT). The company was ranked highly for its extensive field services solutions and data-driven approach to digital workplace services that support the employee experience, including its use of automation to proactively address and prevent service desk tickets, as well as its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for its other solutions. Unisys was also ranked highly for its ability to deliver immediate benefit among those who were leaders in the "Build Services Capabilities" quadrant of the report.

The NEAT tool analyzes the performance of vendors offering advanced digital workplace services. It allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best-performing vendors overall with specific capability in build services, run services and Microsoft products.

"Unisys continues to identify and invest in use cases for AI that go beyond service desks and virtual agents, using automation to boost collaboration and improve the user experience for our clients' customers," said Joel Raper, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Unisys. "Our extensive field service offerings take a human-centric approach and create a holistic experience with an increased use of data and analytics that delivers stronger business outcomes for clients."

Some of the strengths cited in the report for Unisys include:

Extensive IP and accelerators, including PowerSuite, InteliServe, Intelligent OCM, Unisys Stealth and Managed Meeting Rooms

Continued investment in XMO (Experience Management Office) and XLA-based approaches, using AI-driven insights across the delivery organization

Completed strategic acquisitions of Unify Square and Mobinergy (increasing analytics, AI and automation capabilities), including talent acquisition in support of digital workplace services, which aligns with the company's data-driven workplace

Extensive field services capabilities and Digital Tech Cafés, expanding augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) and immersive technologies for remote services and, through modern device management, refreshing remote devices and enabling field services to focus on more complex issues

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's insight is based on rigorous primary research and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its analysis.

