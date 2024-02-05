Unisys Named a Leader for a Fifth Year Consecutively in NelsonHall Advanced Digital Workplace Services Assessment

News provided by

Unisys Corporation

05 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Global analyst firm acknowledges Unisys for its field services capabilities and AI/analytics investments to automate service desk requests

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been positioned as a leader in the Advanced Digital Workplace Services report from global analyst firm NelsonHall. Unisys was recognized as a leader in the overall market through the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT). The company was ranked highly for its extensive field services solutions and data-driven approach to digital workplace services that support the employee experience, including its use of automation to proactively address and prevent service desk tickets, as well as its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for its other solutions. Unisys was also ranked highly for its ability to deliver immediate benefit among those who were leaders in the "Build Services Capabilities" quadrant of the report.

The NEAT tool analyzes the performance of vendors offering advanced digital workplace services. It allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best-performing vendors overall with specific capability in build services, run services and Microsoft products.

"Unisys continues to identify and invest in use cases for AI that go beyond service desks and virtual agents, using automation to boost collaboration and improve the user experience for our clients' customers," said Joel Raper, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Unisys. "Our extensive field service offerings take a human-centric approach and create a holistic experience with an increased use of data and analytics that delivers stronger business outcomes for clients."

Some of the strengths cited in the report for Unisys include:

  • Extensive IP and accelerators, including PowerSuite, InteliServe, Intelligent OCM, Unisys Stealth and Managed Meeting Rooms
  • Continued investment in XMO (Experience Management Office) and XLA-based approaches, using AI-driven insights across the delivery organization
  • Completed strategic acquisitions of Unify Square and Mobinergy (increasing analytics, AI and automation capabilities), including talent acquisition in support of digital workplace services, which aligns with the company's data-driven workplace
  • Extensive field services capabilities and Digital Tech Cafés, expanding augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) and immersive technologies for remote services and, through modern device management, refreshing remote devices and enabling field services to focus on more complex issues

Click here to learn more about this report and DWS capabilities from Unisys.

About Unisys 

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, data and AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's insight is based on rigorous primary research and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its analysis.

RELEASE NO.: 0205/9937
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Also from this source

Unisys Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Unisys Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that Deb McCann, Chief Financial Officer of Unisys, will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the following...
Unisys Earns Dual Honors as Managed Services Provider of the Year and Service Transformation Leader from Service Desk Institute (SDI)

Unisys Earns Dual Honors as Managed Services Provider of the Year and Service Transformation Leader from Service Desk Institute (SDI)

Unisys (NYSE: UIS) was honored with two significant accolades — Managed Services Provider (MSP) of the Year and Service Transformation of the Year —...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.