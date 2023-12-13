Unisys Named a Leader in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️ Future of Work (Workplace) -- Services and Solutions Report (Global)

The only service provider to be named a leader in all U.S. quadrants, Unisys awarded 22 leader designations across six regions for its commitment to employee experience and adoption of emerging technology

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been recognized as a leader in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™️ Future of Work (Workplace) – Services and Solutions Report. The report, produced by prominent global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG), evaluates service providers' abilities to help organizations and governments evolve to meet today's workplace challenges. ISG awarded Unisys 22 leader designations across six regions – including the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, and the U.K. – and five quadrants, solidifying the company's status as a market leader. Notably, Unisys is the only service provider to be recognized as a leader in all of the four U.S. quadrants.

ISG defines leaders as companies with a comprehensive product and service offering, innovative strength, a strong market presence and competitive strategies that position them to win business. This is the fourth year ISG has named Unisys a leader in its report.

"We are proud to be recognized for our inventive solutions and commitment to helping our clients not only sustain their hybrid and remote models but elevate them to the next level as well," said Joel Raper, senior vice president and general manager of digital workplace solutions at Unisys. "This acknowledgment reflects our continued investment in our extensive product portfolio that delivers on its promises, while bringing innovations to the market that make Unisys stand out from other solution providers."

Unisys received leader designations in all five quadrants, spanning six regions:

  • Employee Experience (EX) Transformation Services in the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and the U.K.: This quadrant assesses value-added managed services that enable workplace technology and enhance the end-user experience with measurable business results.
  • Managed Workplace Services — End-User Technology in the U.S. Public Sector, Australia, Brazil, Germany, and Switzerland: This quadrant evaluates providers that offer complete end-user computing services, from device selection and life cycle management to cloud workspaces and security.
  • Managed Workplace Services – End User Technology – Mid Market in the U.S.: This quadrant assesses managed service providers offering robust device management, mobility support, endpoint management and other end-user technology services for midmarket clients in the U.S. This year, Unisys increased its quadrant ranking from 'product challenger' to 'leader'. Its vast portfolio of proprietary technology, deployment of real-time analytics and dedicated solutions for midmarket businesses contributed to this promotion.
  • Managed Workplace Services – End User Technology – Large Accounts in the U.S. and the U.K.: This quadrant assesses managed service providers that serve large accounts and offer device management, mobility support, and other end-user technology services to enable and support experience-centric hybrid and remote working for large enterprises.
  • Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services in the U.S., U.S. Public Sector, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and the U.K.: This quadrant assesses service providers that leverage new technologies to provide always-on and proactive support, which enable companies to achieve significant cost savings.

To learn more about the recognition, click here to read the report.

About Unisys 

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150 

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
