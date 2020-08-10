Unisys Named a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services by NelsonHall for Third Consecutive Year

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that NelsonHall has named the company as an overall market segment leader in the Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Vendor Evaluation for Advanced Digital Workplace Services report for the third consecutive year.

NelsonHall's digital workplace services market analysis provides a view of how vendors are evolving their build and run service offerings and capabilities, including future initiatives planned for enhancing them. The July 2020 report measures the performance of 18 major service providers. The scoring of vendors focused on their abilities to deliver immediate benefit to clients and meet their clients' future requirements. The assessment is partly based on feedback obtained from interviewing the service providers' clients themselves.

The Unisys suite of Digital Workplace Services (DWS) enables clients to transform their business processes, services and productivity using cloud-based, mobile-centric solutions that facilitate greater innovation and productivity while reducing IT costs. At the core of these services that enable an easy, frictionless, connected workplace for excellent customer experiences is the Unisys InteliServe™ platform. InteliServe is powered by conversational artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotic process automation, transforming the traditional workplace into an intelligent connected workplace that delivers a frictionless user experience and superior field services.

"Unisys is expanding InteliServe as the platform for entire DWS (AI, automation and analytics), and developing supporting use cases (i.e., onboarding and offboarding for HR)," noted the report. Additional capabilities cited by NelsonHall include Unisys' expansion of its advisory and SME capabilities in support of digital workplace, its investment in Mobile Device as a Service and Virtual Desktop as a Service.

NelsonHall also cited security for endpoint management as a strength of Unisys digital workplace services. "Unisys brings all endpoint management together in a single unified service, and where the client requires multiple toolsets, it will hide the complexity by mapping a single holistic policy across all device and management toolsets," the report said.

"The digital workplace is changing at lightning speed as companies have been forced to surge their remote work options. Continued recognition from NelsonHall validates our approach to delivering innovative digital workplace services to our clients," said Mickey Davis, global vice president, Digital Workplace Services, Unisys. "This assessment shows the investments we have made at Unisys are helping our clients deliver a robust virtual work experience for remote workers while keeping operations running smoothly to archive business and mission objectives. Furthermore, a great user experience translates directly into positive impacts on employee performance, engagement, retention, and even attraction of new talent.

The NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Advanced Digital Workplace Services can be found on the NelsonHall website.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Contacts:

Carrie Lake, Unisys, 703-624-7300, [email protected]

Hannah Ruark, Bospar for Unisys, 540-599-7887, [email protected]

