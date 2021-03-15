Unisys Named a Leader in Cyber Resiliency Services by NelsonHall

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that NelsonHall has named the company as an overall market segment leader in the NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Vendor Evaluation for Cyber Resiliency Services report, citing the company's overall ability to deliver immediate benefits to its clients, as well as strategize and plan to meet future client needs.

The report measured the performance of 11 major service providers. The scoring of vendors reflects a pragmatic assessment of the vendor's ability to take clients on an innovation journey over the lifetime of their next contract. This includes criteria such as the level of partnership established with clients, the solutions that drive innovation, the level of investment in the service, and the financial stability of the vendor. The assessment is partly based on feedback obtained from interviewing the service providers' clients themselves.

In their report, NelsonHall analysts cited Unisys' ability to integrate cyber resiliency across its offerings, including its "focus on moving services to the cloud, with SaaS solutions being spun up faster to support clients in the process of agile digital transformations."

Mike Smart, senior IT Services research analyst with NelsonHall, said: "Unisys was positioned as a leader in NelsonHall's Cyber Resiliency Services NEAT evaluation due to its ability to work with partners and effectively utilize cyber resiliency as a differentiator for clients. Supporting cyber consulting services growth involves understanding and extending digital transformation projects, including the adoption of cloud and cloud native security tools. For that reason, being able to anticipate and meet future client needs in this area is critical."

The analysts also pointed to the strength of the Unisys Stealth® micro-segmentation solution, noting that "rather than protecting against threats across a client's network, Unisys' Stealth offerings protect important data by effectively making it and its transfer undetectable," the report said, before going on to say that "no other offering provides this level of obscuring network topology from potential attackers."

Stealth™ has been accredited by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) and utilizes micro-segmentation, encryption and dynamic isolation to contain threats and protect public, private, hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments.

"Cyber resiliency must be baked into every aspect of today's digital business. We help our clients' secure mission critical information as they enable their digital transformation via the cloud. Our ability to add value, from our advisory capability to steady state cloud operations and optimization, facilitates that digital transformation," said Mike Morrison, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure, Unisys. "This assessment by NelsonHall validates our approach and our ability to provide the framework and continual cadence of guidance and innovation needed to deliver the right outcomes for their businesses."

The NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Cyber Resiliency Services can be accessed here. For more information on Unisys' security offerings, go to: stealthsecurity.unisys.com.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

