Unisys Names Dwayne L. Allen as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Solution Innovation and Architecture

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Dwayne L. Allen has joined the company as chief technology officer (CTO) and senior vice president, Solution Innovation and Architecture, reporting to Chair and Chief Executive Officer Peter Altabef. His appointment is effective today.

In this role, Allen will drive identification of innovative technologies in cloud, end-user experience and enterprise computing to benefit Unisys clients and their customers. Allen will also oversee integration of those technologies into solutions that Unisys' global business units provide.

"Delivering increasingly innovative solutions is a key imperative for Unisys," said Altabef. "Dwayne is ideal for that role. He has an admirable record of success in leading digital transformation and has deep experience in multiple industries relevant to Unisys' business. I am confident that he will quickly drive faster, more efficient development of digital solutions that yield next-level business outcomes for our clients."

Allen joins Unisys from Microsoft, where he was a global digital strategist working with the company's major clients in multiple industries on reimagining their business models, driving outcomes through digital innovation and revolutionizing their customers' experience.

Prior to his tenure at Microsoft, Allen was chief information officer at Masonite International, a global manufacturer of building products. In that role, he led an IT organization supporting multiple business segments, global sales offices, a global engineering center, 60 plants and 40 warehouses in multiple countries. Previously, he was divisional CIO of the Components business segment for Cummins, a global engine and power manufacturing company, leading an IT organization for the five businesses within the segment, comprising 12,000 employees in 75 locations in 13 countries. He also had functional IT responsibility for India.

Allen has also held senior IT positions at Fifth Third Bank and Wells Fargo. He began his career at global hospitality company Marriott International.

A member of the George Washington University Leadership Advisory Council and a U.S.-Japan Leadership Fellow, Allen earned an MBA degree from George Washington University and a B.A. degree in communications from the University of Virginia. He has also completed the Yale University leadership program.

"I have learned from experience that value-added innovative solutions excite existing clients and bring in new ones," Allen said. "I believe in being bold, assertive and innovative in crafting solutions and taking them to market. I know that, as a company, Unisys shares that view. I look forward to working with talented colleagues on solutions that deliver transformative outcomes for our clients' businesses."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

