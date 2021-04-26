Unisys Names Maureen Sweeny as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Maureen Sweeny has joined the company as senior vice president and chief revenue officer, reporting to president and chief operating officer Eric Hutto.

In this role – a new one for Unisys – Sweeny leads the company's Commercial organization, accelerating speed-to-market and driving solution-oriented, advisory-led sales for the company's Digital Workplace Services and Cloud & Infrastructure business units, as well as Unisys Stealth®. Her team is responsible for cultivating new prospects, building value-based relationships with clients and delivering better outcomes for Unisys clients and their customers.

"Maureen has proven expertise in sales, organizational transformation, solution innovation and profit-and-loss management in large global enterprises in multiple industries," said Hutto. "Those are the ideal skills to take Unisys' go-to-market initiatives to the next level and accelerate our momentum in the marketplace. We are thrilled to welcome Maureen to the Unisys team."

Most recently, Sweeny served as executive vice president and chief development officer for private food-service and hospitality company Delaware North. She was responsible for delivering globally on the company's accelerated double-digit growth objectives across its portfolio of businesses. She drove 30% revenue growth over two years. Her focus on offering a compelling value proposition to Delaware North's customers led to new partnerships with industry leaders and leading-edge technology companies to deliver an enhanced experience to its customers and guests.

Prior to Delaware North, she was chief commercial officer for gaming company Aristocrat Technologies Inc., where she led the land-based gaming portfolio globally. By developing strong value-added partnerships with the company's customers, in two years she drove 48% revenue growth and led Aristocrat to achieve market leadership in the Americas and extended its leadership positions in Australia, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Previously, she held a number of key positions at IBM Corp., including leading technology-enabled digital transformation for clients in all industries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific. She also led global services for the company's Financial Services Sector and its European market.

Sweeny earned a B.S. degree in business administration from Manhattan College and completed the Company Directors Course at the Australian Institute of Company Directors in Sydney. She is an active member of the Athena Alliance and Women Corporate Directors (WCD).

"I know from extensive experience that a client-centric approach – thoroughly understanding our clients' key business challenges and delivering value-added outcomes – is the surest way to accelerate a company's growth trajectory," said Sweeny. "I am excited to apply that focus in selling the broad scope of Unisys solutions to maximize value for our clients and stakeholders."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

