Unisys Names Wendy Reynolds-Dobbs as Global Leader for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Wendy Reynolds-Dobbs has joined the company as vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer, reporting to Katie Ebrahimi, chief human resources officer of Unisys. Her appointment is effective today.

Reynolds-Dobbs joins Unisys from Change Healthcare, where she served as vice president of Talent Management and Diversity & Inclusion. In this capacity she was responsible for leading talent management and succession planning, performance management, executive development, competency modeling, assessments, exit interviews and diversity and inclusion strategy/programming. Reynolds-Dobbs developed and executed a strategic diversity representation plan for Change Healthcare designed to make measurable progress toward market parity for targeted groups in 3-5 years. The plan focused on hiring, retaining and advancing talent, driving increased representation of people of color among employees and of women representation in leadership within the first year.

Prior to joining Change Healthcare, Reynolds-Dobbs was senior director of Organizational Effectiveness and Talent Management for McKesson Technology Solutions, where she led the talent management and diversity and inclusion strategy to support organizational goals and increase representation among targeted groups.

Reynolds-Dobbs earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of California, San Diego, as well as both a Master of Science in industrial and organizational psychology and a Ph.D. in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of Georgia.

"Wendy's experience, successful track record and infectious passion will be invaluable to Unisys as we accelerate our progress along our DEI journey," said Ebrahimi, who co-chairs Unisys' Inclusion and Diversity Council. "Through her efforts, we will be able to listen more closely to the diverse perspectives of people both inside and outside of our company, and create new opportunities for equity and inclusion in our workplace as a result."

"DEI is about more than just diversifying the gender and ethnicity makeup of our teams. It is also about accounting for different experiences and inviting disparate perspectives from teams, countries and regions outside of our own," Reynolds-Dobbs said. "Doing so fuels new ways of accomplishing goals, and is increasingly critical to a company's success. I look forward to expanding on the strong DEI foundation that Unisys has built."

For more information on Unisys' DEI program, please click here. The company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report highlights Unisys' initiatives to champion a culture that welcomes all perspectives and people.

