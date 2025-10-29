Unisys Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Mid-market Enterprises

Global technology solutions company transforms IT systems to be more modern, secure and efficient

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Mid-market Enterprises. The report highlights the company's powerful delivery capabilities, tailored advanced solutions and emphasis on security for mid-market enterprises seeking to move to the cloud, modernize IT systems and boost performance. While Unisys has extensive experience across industries, the report also noted that Unisys is a standout leader in cloud services in the public sector.

The specialized report from Everest Group showcases providers of cloud services that concentrate on mid-market organizations (buyers with up to $5 billion in annual revenue). Everest Group identifies leaders as those focusing on end-to-end integrated cloud transformation engagements, offering a well-rounded capability portfolio aligned with mid-market needs and making investments in expanding their strategic partner ecosystems, among other capabilities.

"Our extensive experience supporting large enterprises enables us to bring proven best practices, advanced technologies and deep industry insights to mid-market clients — empowering them to modernize their IT environments with confidence and accelerate their cloud transformation journey," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions, Unisys. "This recognition illustrates our dedication to delivering secure and transformative solutions that address the unique cloud migration challenges of each industry, especially highly regulated industries like the public sector."

Key strengths cited in the report include:

Cloud migration & modernization: Unisys efficiently transitions clients from legacy systems to modern cloud environments using an enhanced cloud IT framework.

Unisys efficiently transitions clients from legacy systems to modern cloud environments using an enhanced cloud IT framework. Tailored solutions: Unisys delivers customized cloud strategies that align with each client's business goals. The company offers a wide range of cloud AI services that support integration, infrastructure setup and use case development with existing cloud systems.

Unisys delivers customized cloud strategies that align with each client's business goals. The company offers a wide range of cloud AI services that support integration, infrastructure setup and use case development with existing cloud systems. Security & compliance: Unisys emphasizes cybersecurity and regulatory compliance and brings deep domain knowledge in regulated industries like government, healthcare and financial services.

Unisys emphasizes cybersecurity and regulatory compliance and brings deep domain knowledge in regulated industries like government, healthcare and financial services. Delivery excellence: Unisys demonstrates reliable execution and operational strength across cloud segments, emphasizing client collaboration for seamless migrations across global business operations.

"Cloud adoption has become a cornerstone of enterprise transformation, and mid-market is gaining prominence as a high-growth segment with growth surpassing overall cloud services growth," said Deepti Sekhri, practice director, Everest Group. "Unisys demonstrates a strong mid-market go-to-market focus through active senior leadership participation in governance, customized assessments, PoCs and complementary readiness diagnostics. These strengths combined position the company as a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 Cloud Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Mid-market Enterprises."

Click here to read more of the Everest Group report.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent, and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products and solutions look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 1029/10024

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation