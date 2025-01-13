Unisys Recognized by Avasant as a Leader in Its End-User Computing Services 2024-2025 RadarView™ Report

The company awarded five stars for practice maturity, partner ecosystem, and investments and innovation

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader in the Avasant End-User Computing Services 2024-2025 RadarView™ report for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores Unisys' continued excellence and innovation in delivering end-user computing services that enhance the user experience and drive business outcomes.

The Avasant RadarView™ report evaluates 34 providers using a rigorous methodology across key dimensions of practice maturity, partner ecosystem, and investments and innovation. Unisys received a five-star rating in all three categories, highlighting its strong leadership in the end-user services market.

Key highlights from the report include:

Persona-Based Services: Unisys offers persona-based end-user computing services focusing on user experience. The company leverages predictive analytics, automation, and user sentiment analysis to connect user experiences with business outcomes.





Unisys offers persona-based end-user computing services focusing on user experience. The company leverages predictive analytics, automation, and user sentiment analysis to connect user experiences with business outcomes. Subscription-Based Device Life Cycle Management: Unisys provides comprehensive device life cycle management services, including procurement, image and application management, provisioning, patching, monitoring, support, and replacement.





Unisys provides comprehensive device life cycle management services, including procurement, image and application management, provisioning, patching, monitoring, support, and replacement. Frontline Worker Enablement: Using Microsoft 365 and Teams, Unisys enhances employee collaboration and communication, automating workflows to reduce manual effort and increase productivity.





Using Microsoft 365 and Teams, Unisys enhances employee collaboration and communication, automating workflows to reduce manual effort and increase productivity. Innovative Solutions: Unisys is developing generative AI-based knowledge management solutions and a digital assistant, expanding device life cycle management for AR/VR/MR devices, and assisting clients with post-quantum encryption readiness.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Avasant as a leader in end-user computing services for the second year in a row," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions at Unisys. "This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our focus on user experience and outcome-driven performance continues to set us apart in the industry."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, logistics and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

RELEASE NO.: 0113/9981

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation