Unisys Selected as Technology Services Provider for the UK Government's Crown Commercial Service Technology Services 4 Framework

The company will provide secure, modern technology services to support UK public sector organisations

LONDON and BLUE BELL, Pa., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been selected as a technology services provider across all 6 lots within the UK Government Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Technology Services (TS4) framework. The framework enables public sector organisations to procure pre‑vetted technology partners for essential digital, operational and transformation services, with each service category — called a "lot" — defined by CCS as a structured grouping of related technology capabilities.

Through this appointment, public sector organisations across central government, healthcare, local authorities and emergency services gain a streamlined procurement process to access the company's full range of technology expertise.

"Our representation across every TS4 category reflects what our UK public sector partners already know – Unisys offers comprehensive market-leading IT services, expertise, and end-to-end capabilities to modernise, citizen-centric services," said Michael Harounoff, senior sales director, EMEA, Unisys. "Government organisations face many challenges, from evolving cyber threats to the pressures of ageing infrastructure. They need a trusted partner able to deliver resilient, cost-effective services for the public."

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. From 2023 to 2024, CCS helped the public sector achieve commercial benefits of £4.9 billion, supporting world-class public services that deliver best value for taxpayers. To participate in TS4, Unisys completed an extensive review process that included detailed case studies and demonstrations of its technical competence across all 6 lots.

Through TS4, Unisys provides the following services:

Lot 1 - Technology Strategy and Service Design: Technology and digital consultancy services

supporting secure architecture and strategic planning.





Technology and digital consultancy services supporting secure architecture and strategic planning. Lot 2 - Transition and Service Integration and Management (SIAM) : Transition, integration

and SIAM services for complex multi-supplier environments.





: Transition, integration and SIAM services for complex multi-supplier environments. Lot 3/3a - End User Service: Modern workplace solutions, including end-user support,

computing and device management services.





Modern workplace solutions, including end-user support, computing and device management services. Lot 4/4a - Infrastructure Management: IT operations, data centre support,

security management and technology estate service management, including AI‑enabled insights.





IT operations, data centre support, security management and technology estate service management, including AI‑enabled insights. Lot 5/5a - Application and Data Management: Application development and management, data warehouse, database and data management.





Application development and management, data warehouse, database and data management. Lot 6 - Major Technology Services Transformation Programmes: Delivery services for multi-tower, end-to-end modernisation.

This TS4 selection follows the European Commission's selection of Unisys as part of the EU Cybersafe Consortium to deliver critical cybersecurity operations to 71 EU institutions under the Cybersecurity Professional Services Framework Contract.

For more information about Unisys' solutions for the public sector, click here.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk.

Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0513/10051

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SOURCE Unisys Corporation