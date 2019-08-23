Unisys Selected by State of Georgia to Provide State Workers with Secure, Efficient Access to Cloud-Based Email and Collaboration Tools

BLUE BELL, Pa. and ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the State of Georgia has selected the company to enable 47,000 email users at 14 state government agencies to seamlessly and securely access email and tools like Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and Skype through single sign-on capability.

The contract, awarded in the second quarter of this year, calls for a five-year base period, followed by three one-year option periods, and is valued at up to $25 million if all options are exercised.

The solution will enable the state to automate processes for identity creation and single sign-on to Microsoft Office 365 email and collaboration tools, allowing state workers to move across applications seamlessly and securely without having to specify credentials each time. It will also facilitate the adoption of multi-factor authentication services at state agencies, a process that strengthens security by requiring multiple categories of credentials to verify users' identities for a login or other transaction – further ensuring that only authorized state workers can access data and applications.

The award represents an expansion of Unisys' work with the State of Georgia. Unisys announced in 2018 that the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) selected the company to provide a new hybrid-cloud solution through which Georgia government agencies would deliver state services to Georgia's 9 million citizens more efficiently and at a lower cost. Unisys also announced in 2018 that Unisys Stealth®, the company's cybersecurity software built on identity-based, encrypted microsegmentation, would protect GTA's hybrid-cloud solution.

"This expansion of Unisys' work with the State of Georgia builds on the work we are doing to help the state serve its citizens securely and efficiently," said Michael Morrison, vice president and general manager for Unisys in the United States and Canada. "In addition to giving state workers access to new cloud-based email and collaboration tools, we will enhance security through improved identity management and single sign-on capabilities."

